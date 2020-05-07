Cranbrook mosquito control program underway

A contractor for the City of Cranbrook has been treating areas for mosquito control. Pixabay photo.

A city contractor for mosquito control has finished the first round of treatments at local sites, which are showing lots of larvae activity, according to a news release.

Using a granular larvacide called Aquabac, the contractor hand-placed the material where larvae had been found over the last two weeks. Aquabac contains a naturally occurring bacterium, known as Bti, which targets mosquito larvae but does not harm birds, mammals, beneficial insects or amphibians, according to the city.

Potential breeding sites will be monitored and treated as needed throughout the spring and summer months.

The city is asking residents to be mindful of standing water on their private properties, as standing water contributes to mosquito development.

Typical standing water areas can include:

• Clogged gutters and ditches

• Trays under flower pots

• Outside pets’ dishes

• Children’s pools and toys

• Untreated or un-maintained pools or ponds

• Bird baths and feeders

• Tarps

• Canoes / boats

• Tires



