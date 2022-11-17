Cranbrook Mayor meets with BC Minister Responsible for Housing

The Honourable Murray Rankin (left) and Mayor Wayne Price (right) discuss issues of homelessness, affordable housing and crime in the City of Cranbrook at a meeting at St. Eugene on Thursday, November 17. (Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook)

Homelessness, affordable housing and crime were the major topics of discussion at a breakfast meeting in Cranbrook at St. Eugene Thursday, November 17, between Mayor Wayne Price and the Honourable Murray Rankin, MLA for Oak Bay-Gordon Head.

MLA Rankin is the new Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, BC Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing.

“Minister Rankin clearly understands the issues municipalities are experiencing around homelessness, affordable housing and crime right across BC, and he is very well aware of the issues we are experiencing in Cranbrook,” says Mayor Price.

“Minister Rankin was very clear to me that he is committed to working with the City of Cranbrook, in trying to manage the issues that fall under his Ministry. We will be active partners at the table with the Province on these issues, as it is a priority of our community and of this Council.”