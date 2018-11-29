Cranbrook man wins lottery just in time for Christmas

For Cranbrook resident Mark Laforest and his siblings, it’s going to be an extra special Christmas after he won $1 million by matching his ten-digit number to win the Lotto 6/49 Guaranteed Prize in the November 24, 2018 draw.

B.C’s newest millionaire feels family comes first. “I want to hand each of my siblings an envelope with a cheque for $100,000. I was just there three weeks ago – they’re going to be so shocked,” said Laforest.

Laforest said he heard someone in Cranbrook had won the million dollar prize while attending a Grey Cup party. At home the next morning, he pulled up the numbers on the BCLC website and checked them multiple times to be sure.

“I called BCLC and the agent told me to download the Lotto! App. I did and scanned the tickets and thought ‘this is too perfect!’ I had to double and triple check it.”

Beyond sharing some of his new-found winnings with family, Laforest plans to do more of what he loves and check a few things off his bucket list. “Africa – it’s a trip I’ve always dreamed about. The top priority, however, is family,” said Laforest. “This win will allow me and my family to enjoy life a little more.”

BCLC offers socially responsible gambling entertainment while generating income to benefit British Columbians. Remember, play for fun, not to make money. Visit GameSense.com

Lotto 6/49 is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Wednesdays and Saturdays after 7:30 p.m. (PT). Each draw includes a Guaranteed Prize Draw of $1 million. Players can purchase tickets at any lottery retailer or at PlayNow.com. Players can now check their lottery tickets anytime, anywhere on iOS and Android devices.

Previous story
B.C. to share gambling revenue with Indigenous communities
Next story
Hate crimes in Canada spiked by nearly 50% last year

Just Posted

Cranbrook man wins lottery just in time for Christmas

For Cranbrook resident Mark Laforest and his siblings, it’s going to be… Continue reading

Whitecaps FC Kootenay light up showcase spotlight

The Whitecaps FC Kootenay Academy girl’s lit up the competition at the 2018 AstroTurf Collegiate Showcase with only one defeat between the two teams.

Council approves zoning change to allow for cannabis sales

Cranbrook city council has approved a zoning change to allow for a… Continue reading

RCMP urge responsible holiday festivities

As the holiday season approaches, Cranbrook RCMP is warning residents to use… Continue reading

Woman granted bail in murder case

Bail was granted for a woman charged with second degree murder following… Continue reading

VIDEO: Otter, full on prized fish, escapes as security boosted at Vancouver garden

Otter ate 11 koi. Three remaining koi and more than 300 other fish were moved to the aquarium

Municipal flag ranking project sparks controversy in Tofino

Artist Roy Henry Vickers claims he never gave district permission to use the image.

Deck the halls, not your head: How to safely use a ladder

WorkSafeBC has plenty of tips when decorating your home for the holidays

Dog banned from B.C. dog park for ‘excessive’ barking, running

John Levesque, 67, and his dog Cameron, were banned from the Uplands Dog Off-leash Park in Langley.

DOMESTIC SILENCE: Parents of Surrey gangsters won’t speak up

There’s blatant obstruction of police investigations but other cases just make you scratch your head

VIDEO: High security at Chinese VIP gambler’s rural B.C. compound

Reportedly millions of dollars worth of luxury vehicles, art and weapons at 11-acre property

Canadian Premier League signs first 10 players

Players include B.C. player Kadin Chung, going to Vancouver Island

Cannabis may be legal across Canada, but is it publicly accepted in B.C.?

Local cannabis user speaks out about the lingering stigma surrounding cannabis

B.C. family warns of Tide pod dangers after toddler’s near-brush with death

Kayla White said her toddler reached inside the family’s front-loading laundry machine and bit into a Tide pod

Most Read