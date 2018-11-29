Cranbrook man wins lottery just in time for Christmas

For Cranbrook resident Mark Laforest and his siblings, it’s going to be an extra special Christmas after he won $1 million by matching his ten-digit number to win the Lotto 6/49 Guaranteed Prize in the November 24, 2018 draw.

B.C’s newest millionaire feels family comes first. “I want to hand each of my siblings an envelope with a cheque for $100,000. I was just there three weeks ago – they’re going to be so shocked,” said Laforest.

Laforest said he heard someone in Cranbrook had won the million dollar prize while attending a Grey Cup party. At home the next morning, he pulled up the numbers on the BCLC website and checked them multiple times to be sure.

“I called BCLC and the agent told me to download the Lotto! App. I did and scanned the tickets and thought ‘this is too perfect!’ I had to double and triple check it.”

Beyond sharing some of his new-found winnings with family, Laforest plans to do more of what he loves and check a few things off his bucket list. “Africa – it’s a trip I’ve always dreamed about. The top priority, however, is family,” said Laforest. “This win will allow me and my family to enjoy life a little more.”

BCLC offers socially responsible gambling entertainment while generating income to benefit British Columbians. Remember, play for fun, not to make money. Visit GameSense.com

Lotto 6/49 is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Wednesdays and Saturdays after 7:30 p.m. (PT). Each draw includes a Guaranteed Prize Draw of $1 million. Players can purchase tickets at any lottery retailer or at PlayNow.com. Players can now check their lottery tickets anytime, anywhere on iOS and Android devices.