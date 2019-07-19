Cranbrook man in custody on several weapons offences

A Cranbrook man is facing 10 weapon-related charges after alleged assault with bear spray

A Cranbrook man is in custody and is facing 10 charges after allegedly assaulting a man with bear spray on July 8.

The Cranbrook RCMP received a report of an alleged assault that occurred in a residence in the 600 block of 16th Ave S. Officers secured a search warrant and located several items inside including bear spray, a sawed-off shotgun, sawed-off rifle and other prohibited weapons.

“The Crime Reduction Unit of the Cranbrook RCMP was instrumental in getting these weapons off the streets to ensure the safety of the public,” said Cst Katie Forgeron, in a press release.

RCMP said the accused was arrested at the residence and taken into custody.

The accused, Daniel Edward McMillan, is facing 10 charges including Assault with a Weapon, Possession of Restricted Firearms, Possess Prohibited Weapon, Possess Weapon while Prohibited, Breach of Probation, and charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

McMillan remains in custody at this time.



