Cranbrook man arrested for making threats

A Cranbrook man has been apprehended by police after making threatening comments early this week, according to RCMP.

The Cranbrook RCMP, police dog service and Southeast Emergency Response team apprehended the man on August 9th. The man was residing in the 900-Block of 7th St. S., and allegedly threatened others.

“Due to the nature of the threats, the Cranbrook Containment Team along with the Southeast District Emergency Response Team attended the area and secured the location,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron. “RCMP made contact with the man who eventually exited his residence and was taken into custody by the local police dog team.”

The man was assessed at the hospital and released shortly thereafter into police custody, where he remains. Police say the man is facing potential charges, pending further investigation, and a charge assessment by the B.C. Prosecution Service.