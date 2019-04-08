Cranbrook man arrested after serious assault in Kimberley

Kimberley RCMP are currently investigating an incident that took place Sunday afternoon, April 7, according to a press release from Sgt. Chris Newel, Kimberley detachment commander.

BC Ambulance was initially contacted when a person involved in a fight sustained a serious injury. Given the circumstances police were notified.

The two subjects got into a physical altercation with each other just after 3 pm. One man sustained serious injuries when he fell into a glass table. He was rushed to East Kootenay Regional Hospital and later transferred to a Calgary hospital.

The incident took place at the victim’s residence on Highway 95A just east of the City of Kimberley.

A man from Cranbrook was arrested on scene and lodged in cells.

The investigation is ongoing and evidence will be subject to review by Crown Counsel prior to any charges being laid.

The victim has undergone surgery and is in stable condition.