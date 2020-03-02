Cranbrook’s main water trunk line to be flushed on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, which may cause some discolouration. (Black Press Media file photo)

Cranbrook main water line to be flushed Tuesday

There may be some discolouration in water across the City while work is being completed.

The City of Cranbook’s Public Works department will be flushing the main water trunkline for the community’s water system on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, beginning at 7:30 a.m..

A press release from the City states that most water customers across Cranbrook will notice some discolouration in their water while the work is being done.

“This should only occur for a short period,” said the press release from Chris Zettel, Corporate Communications Officer. “If you do have discolouration, please run your cold water tap until the water runs clear. This discolouration is not a public health concern.”

Water line flushing happens every year to ensure that water mains are clear of sediment in order to provide the best quality possible for homes and businesses, Zettel explained.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding while this work is completed.”

READ MORE: City pursuing grant funding for water pipeline bypass


corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CityWater

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en chiefs, ministers reach proposed agreement in B.C. pipeline dispute
Next story
Passengers, pilot escape with only minor injuries in helicopter crash near Whistler

Just Posted

Local, regional air cadets participate in effective speaking competition

Local and regional air cadets from around the Kootenays participated in an… Continue reading

Cranbrook main water line to be flushed Tuesday

There may be some discolouration in water across the City while work is being completed.

KCA puts love into action on Pink Shirt Day

Schools, businesses and organizations across Cranbrook and Canada wore pink shirts on… Continue reading

Habitat for Humanity seeks board members in Kootenays

Helping build affordable homes takes planning, volunteers and commitment

Cranbrook Archery Club to host 2020 3D Archery Provincial Championships

Close to 200 athletes will converge in Cranbrook for the provincial competition.

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en chiefs, ministers reach proposed agreement in B.C. pipeline dispute

Chief Woos, one of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary leaders, says the proposal represents an important milestone

Canada’s number of COVID-19 cases grows to 27 as Ontario announces three new ones

In China, nearly 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 2,800 have died

Black Press Media finalists to head to the B.C. and Yukon journalism awards

Publications receive nods in dozens of categories

Conservatives need to start thinking about approach to Indigenous issues: MP

Some Conservatives have been harsh critics of the Wet’suwet’en blockades

Massive fire engulfs CN Rail facility in Prince Rupert

Cause currently unknown

Work to resume on northern B.C. pipeline as B.C., feds and Wet’suwet’en reach tentative deal

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs are in opposition to the 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline

Blue Jackets storm back to beat slumping Canucks 5-3

Vancouver drops third straight game

Number of Canadian COVID-19 cases rises to 24 as Ontario announces four new ones

Number of B.C. cases remains at eight

Smoke detector forces Vancouver-bound Air Canada Jazz flight back to San Francisco

He says 74 passengers and four crew members got off the plane safely

Most Read