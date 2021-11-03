Cranbrook Legion to host Remembrance Day ceremony at Rotary Park

The Cranbrook Legion Branch no. 24 is set to host a Remembrance Day ceremony at the Cenotaph in Rotary Park, so long as provincial pandemic restrictions don’t change before then.
The Legion will host a parade and ceremony on Thursday, November 11th, 2021, starting at approximately 10:30 a.m.
The City of Cranbrook has given the go ahead to the Legion to host the ceremony, and the Legion is meeting this week to finalize all of the details.
As long as restrictions do not change, the public will be able to attend the ceremony.
Last year, the Legion hosted a private ceremony that the public was not able to attend because of pandemic-related restrictions.
Larry Miller of the Legion explained that the parade will start at the Kootenay Credit Union and continue on to Rotary Park, where the ceremony will take place.
Every year ahead of Remembrance Day, the Legion places Canadian flags on the graves of the veterans buried in Cranbrook. Miller said that the Legion invites the community to visit the graves on and ahead of Remembrance Day to honour those who fought for the country.
“It’s important to remember those who fought for us,” he said.
