Cranbrook Legion to host Remembrance Day ceremony at Rotary Park

Canadian flags have been planted at the Cranbrook cemetery where veterans are buried

Every year ahead of Remembrance Day, the Legion places Canadian flags on the graves of the veterans buried in Cranbrook. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)

The Cranbrook Legion Branch no. 24 is set to host a Remembrance Day ceremony at the Cenotaph in Rotary Park, so long as provincial pandemic restrictions don’t change before then.

The Legion will host a parade and ceremony on Thursday, November 11th, 2021, starting at approximately 10:30 a.m.

The City of Cranbrook has given the go ahead to the Legion to host the ceremony, and the Legion is meeting this week to finalize all of the details.

As long as restrictions do not change, the public will be able to attend the ceremony.

Last year, the Legion hosted a private ceremony that the public was not able to attend because of pandemic-related restrictions.

Larry Miller of the Legion explained that the parade will start at the Kootenay Credit Union and continue on to Rotary Park, where the ceremony will take place.

Every year ahead of Remembrance Day, the Legion places Canadian flags on the graves of the veterans buried in Cranbrook. Miller said that the Legion invites the community to visit the graves on and ahead of Remembrance Day to honour those who fought for the country.

“It’s important to remember those who fought for us,” he said.

Pictured (left to right) are Legion representatives Marry Parkyn, Ron Stevely, Bill Cnossan and Larry Miller. They are pictured at the Cranbrook Cemetery on Tuesday, November 2nd as they spent the day planting Canadian flags on the graves of the veterans buried in Cranbrook. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)