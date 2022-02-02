Cranbrook, Kimberley organizations benefit from provincial gaming grants

The Cranbrook and District Restorative Justice Society is one of four recipients

The Cranbrook and District Search and Rescue Society will receive $26,000 for land search and rescue through provincial gaming grants. Pictured are Cranbrook SAR members getting into a Bighorn helicopter, which are often used to assist in rescue missions. (Cranbrook SAR/Facebook)

Cranbrook and Kimberley organizations will benefit from provincial Community Gaming Grant funds, with the province supporting environmental conservation and public safety programs through this most recent intake.

The Cranbrook and District Restorative Justice Society will be receiving $24,500 for justice and crime prevention programs, while the Cranbrook and District Search and Rescue Society will receive $26,000 for land search and rescue programs.

“The Cranbrook and District Restorative Justice Society provides support for court diversion to nearby communities, as well as facilitator training and support for other similar programs,” said Doug McPhee, program co-ordinator. “Funding from sources like Community Gaming Grants and the valued contributions of volunteers provide restorative justice groups in our area the opportunity to operate at a modest level and provide a valued service in our communities.”

In Kimberley, Wildsight will receive $47,000 for climate change adaptation, education and outreach.

The Kimberley/Cranbrook branch of Wildsight will also receive $37,000 for education and outreach.

The province is providing $4.9 million to 135 environmental-sector organizations and $5.5 million to myriad emergency and safety service organizations.

Josie Osborne, Minister of Municipal Affairs, says that gaming grant funding helps not-for-profit organizations continue to provide vital programming and supports to people, ultimately making communities safer and healthier.

“We are supporting local organizations that are committed to a wide range of activities that enhance the environment and improve public safety, including search and rescue, restorative justice, conservation and wildlife preservations, and more,” Osborne said.

In addition to public safety and environmental conservation, gaming grant funds also support arts, culture, sport, human and social services, as well as parent and district parent advisory councils in B.C. schools.



