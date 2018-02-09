Cranbrook in mourning

Public memorial date set for local couple who died in tragic car accident.

The City of Cranbrook is mourning Joan MacKinnon, who has passed away after being taken to hospital in critical condition following a tragic car accident last Saturday.

MacKinnon was airlifted to Kelowna, but succumbed to her injuries, according to a statement from the City of Cranbrook.

MacKinnon had worked with city staff in her role as the Aquatics Coordinator with the Community Services Department of the City of Cranbrook for nearly two decades.

“Joan was with the aquatic centre for over 17 years and was a leader, a mentor and a friend to City staff,” reads the statement. “Through her role with aquatics, she touched the lives of countless individuals and groups throughout the community.”

The collision near Yahk also took the life of her husband, Clayton Murrell, a captain with Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services, who died at the scene.

A memorial has been set up in front of the Cranbrook Fire Hall for the two, while the Cranbrook Aquatic Centre closed on Thursday and Friday.

A public joint celebration of life has been set for Feb. 17 at Western Financial place at 2:30 pm, according to the local firefighters union. Due to the size and scale of the ceremony, opportunities for assistance will be accepted at a later date.

