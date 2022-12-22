Cranbrook homeowners waking up to frozen pipes

Snow, fog and cold temperatures socked Cranbrook and the B.C. Interior the week before Christmas. Trevor Crawley photo.

Cranbrook city hall has fielded calls from eight homeowners who discovered frozen pipes in their homes Thursday morning, as extreme cold temperatures continue to freeze the B.C. Interior.

Nighttime low temperatures reached -30C overnight Wednesday and remained bitterly cold Thursday morning.

In a news release, the city says it is unable to provide assistance in thawing frozen water lines and suggests that any homeowners with frozen pipes reach out to local plumbing companies for assistance to get their water flowing.

To help prevent frozen pipes, the city suggests that homeowners run a cold-water tap continuously for the next few days.

Leaving a stream of water running about the diameter of a drinking straw or a pencil is enough to help prevent pipes from freezing.

Temperatures are forecasted to rise heading into the weekend, with overnight lows expected around -9C overnight Friday heading into Saturday.