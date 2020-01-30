Cranbrook Home Depot donates $12K to Street Angel

Cranbrook Home Depot and the Ktunaxa Nation have collaborated for another successful Orange Door Project fundraising drive, raising over $12,000 for Operation Street Angel.

READ MORE: Home Depot’s Orange Door project raises $18,825 for Street Angel

“Street Angel helps support individuals who are low income, struggling in any way, or who are homeless,” said Tammy Pocha, on-site supervisor with Street Angel.

Home Depot runs the Orange Door campaign bi-annually with the most recent campaign running from Dec. 3 to Dec. 22. The objective is to raise awareness and to work to eliminate youth homelessness. The work to accomplish this objective by partnering with local organizations that have a similar focus.

Cranbrook’s local Home Depot location managed to pull off the highest percentage in the country for selling $2 “orange doors” per customer transaction, according to manger Tim Strauss.

“Every time we enter the Orange Door Campaign, we have managed to be one of the top fundraising stores in Canada, which really speaks to the depth of generosity and kindness of the people in the Cranbrook and surrounding areas,” Strauss said.

As a top-earning store, this also means that Home Depot Canada matches the amount raised locally.

The Ktunaxa Nation’s Operation Street Angel has provided services to the homeless and vulnerable populations of Cranbrook and its surrounding region since 2010, offering hot, healthy meals, nurse practitioner and mental health services, advocacy, employment and justice services. They are located at 46 17 Ave. South in Cranbrook.


