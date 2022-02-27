Cranbrook holds vigil for Ukraine and Ukrainian people

About 40 people turned out to a candlelight vigil in Rotary Park Saturday evening, in support of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people during this time of war.

Approximately 40 people turned out to a candlelight vigil in Rotary Park Saturday evening, in support of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people during this time of war. Russia has invaded Ukraine, and savage fighting is underway.

The event started with the playing of the Ukrainian national anthem. The assembly then heard from a young Ukrainian woman, Anastasiya, who was there with her family. She spoke of the heartbreak and concern for their relatives in Ukraine, checking on them every three hours, hoping they’re family.

Cranbrook City Councillor John Hudak who has family in Slovakia (near Ukraine), spoke about how free we are in Canada, and denounced the Russian action.

Live messages were sent to the Ukrainian army and people.

Organizers plan to hold the rally every week until the war is over! Every Saturday at 7 pm in Rotary Park.