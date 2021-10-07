Cranbrook hits pandemic high of 90 cases in one reporting week: BC CDC

Cranbrook hit a new pandemic high since localized case data became publicly released from public health, with 90 cases reported between Sept. 26-Oct. 2.

It’s the most in the Cranbrook Local Health Area (LHA) since the BC CDC began tracking and publishing the data late last year.

Cranbrook’s latest case count at 90 is an increase from 65 that was reported from Sept. 19-25.

Elsewhere in the region, Kimberley reported seven cases, a slight increase from five cases in the previous weekly data. Fernie reported 16 cases, a slight decrease from 20 in the previous weekly, and Creston reported 20 cases, an increase from 13 in the previous weekly data.

Once again, Trail reported a huge spike of cases at 74, which are in addition to the 79 that were reported in the previous weekly data.

As Cranbrook’s case counts soar, there are also an increasing amount of school exposures listed on Interior Health’s website.

Currently, seven public schools and one independent school in Cranbrook have listed potential exposure dates ranging from Sept. 22-30.

Up in Kimberley, Interior Health is also reporting a potential exposure at McKim Middle School — the first for SD6 — for Sept. 29 and Oct. 1.

The province’s top health official, Dr. Bonnie Henry, acknowledged concerns about COVID-19 exposures or transmission in schools during a press conference on Oct. 1, during an announcement that expanded a mask mandate to K-12 students.

Dr. Henry was asked if vaccinated parents or grandparents were catching COVID-19 from unvaccinated school-aged children.

“It is a challenge sometimes to know who is exactly transmitting to who,” said Dr. Henry, “but we know as well that there are communities — Fraser East, we know in much of the North, communities in the Interior — where vaccination rates are not high enough and we have a lot of transmission in the community, that it is going to continue to spread.”

Vaccination rates are still lagging in certain age ranges in the Cranbrook area, based on BC CDC data.

For the 12-17 age range, first doses are at 71 per cent and second doses are at 59 per cent. For the 18-49 age range, first doses are at 76 per cent and second doses are at 64 per cent.

In addition to the weekly LHA data released on Wednesdays, the BC CDC also released more specific data from the previous epidemiological week of Sept. 19-25.

In Interior Health, 1,041 cases were reported, lagging behind Fraser Health at 1,671, which led the province.

For hospitalizations, Fraser Health led the health authorities at 75, with Northern Health at 65 and Interior Health at 61. For ICU admissions, Fraser Health again led the way at 26, followed by Northern Health at 14, Vancouver Island Health at 11 and Interior Health at nine.

For deaths, Fraser Health reported 14, Vancouver Coastal Health reported seven, Interior Health and Vancouver Island Health reported five each and Norther Health reported four.

The BC CDC does not provide pandemic-related hospitalizations data or ICU admissions data for localized health care facilities in the province.