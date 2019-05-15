Cranbrook History Centre requests increase to annual city grant

Guy Santucci, president of the board, says operational costs continue to rise

The Cranbrook History Centre is requesting an increase to their annual grant from the city in order to cover rising operational costs.

Guy Santucci made the request on behalf of the organization, which seeks to increase their annual grant from $90,000 to $110,000.

For 2018 budget year, the history centre took in $403,000 of income, but faced operating expenses of $410,000 — a $7,000 shortfall.

“The rationale for additional granting — we have rising costs of wages, utilities, supplies, insurance, taxes, maintenance and sundry expenses,” said Santucci. “Operational grants are difficult to obtain; most grants are for capital or project-specific and the Cranbrook History Centre has not petitioned city council for an increase in at least 10-15 years that I’m aware of and there has been no annual increase to combat normal inflation.”

Santucci attributes previous mismanagement for the loss of a $45,000 grant from the B.C. Arts Council. He says the history centre is currently interviewing for a business manager and that other funding sources and granting options are being fully pursued.

Some of those ideas include raising membership prices, charging out for travelling exhibits and chasing corporate sponsorships.

“The train museum is where we can strike a chord with national and international fundraising,” Santucci said. “We’ve got a lot of aficionados of trains in the U.S. and Europe that I think are worth calling up and there may be some substantial money there.”

“We want to focus on finishing Phase Two of the train shed because we need to protect those assets, but if we can start some of this money rolling in, we’ll accept money from anywhere.”

The Cranbrook History Centre includes the archives, which contains over 45,000 artifacts that preserve objects and records of value to the history of the city and the Canadian railway.

Exhibits include the world-famous train car collection, which include 28 cars — 13 of which are available to the public. Highlights of the collection include seven cars of the 1929 ‘Trans-Canada Limited’, two cars of the 1907 ‘Soo-Spokane Train’ and a 1927 executive night car ‘Strathcona’.

The centre also includes a model railway that depicts the railway and locomotives winding through local Kootenay landscapes.

The Royal Alexandra Hall is also a significant part of the history centre as a former hotel in Winnipeg that was disassembled over 50 years ago but restored in Cranbrook in 1999.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kimberley Golf Club proceeds with sale of course
Next story
Federal fire officials update forecast for this year’s wildfire season

Just Posted

Interior Health study offers take-home drug testing kits to spot fentanyl

Interior Health to evaluate safety of at home drug testing kits aimed at reducing fentanyl overdoses

Eagles soar into Nelson Fight Night

Eight Cranbrook Eagles Boxers showed off their talent against their respective opponents

Cranbrook Lacrosse hosts tournament

Teams from B.C. and Alberta came to Cranbrook to take part in the Kootenay Box Lacrosse Tournament

City adopts tax rate bylaw with 3.97 per cent increase

Cranbrook city council has formally approved the a tax rate bylaw that… Continue reading

Chernove wins two medals in Italy

The Cranbrook cyclist competed at the first round of the UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup

B.C. holding public inquiry to track rise of money laundering

Judge to head probe into criminal activity in real estate, drugs

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

MPs condemn B.C. RCMP interrogation of Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Richmond woman dies with husband and brother in Alaska float plane crash

The float planes collided Monday near the southeast Alaska town of Ketchikan.

B.C.’s role should be considered in guard’s alleged sexual assault of inmates: lawyer

Two men have accused a prison guard of sexually assaulting them in the 1980s

Most Read