Cranbrook gets $5.6M from provincial infrastructure funding

The City of Cranbrook is receving $5.6 million from the provicne’s Growing Communities Fund, a $1 billion handout to municipalities and regional districts. Trevor Crawley photo.

Millions of dollars are coming to the East Kootenays as part of a series of grants from the province’s $1 billion handout to B.C. cities and regional districts aimed at supporting growing infrastructure needs.

The City of Cranbrook will receive $5.6 million, while the Regional District of East Kootenay receives $3.7 million, according to a provincial announcement last week.

“Our communities are growing and this puts more pressure on community centres, parks and swimming pools that families rely on. To help, we’re providing the single largest provincial investment in communities in B.C.’s history,” said Premier David Eby, in a news release. “The new Growing Communities Fund will help local communities get building. Growing communities need our support and this funding will make a big difference for everyone.”

Specific guidance will be issued later this month on exactly what kind of infrastructure projects the funding is eligible for. Additionally, the money is a direct grant from the province, as municipalities and regional districts will not need to apply for it.

The funding was determined and distributed with an initial $500,000 per city or regional district, then adjusted based on per-capita population growth between 2016 and 20121.

“I know that our local governments are working hard to keep up with the growing demands of their communities. Through cross-government co-operation, we can address the unique needs in each community to ensure they can thrive into the future,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “These grants will support projects that each community needs the most, like new affordable housing and child care facilities, road improvements or recreation centres.”