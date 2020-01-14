Cranbrook gearing up for second Winter Blitzville festival

The second annual Winter Blitzville festival is gearing up for a bigger and better show following an extremely successful debut last year.

Brett Turcotte, a four-time X Games winner, is back with his snowmobile and Polaris team for a show in the parking lot of Western Financial Place on Feb. 15, starting at 5:30 p.m.

“Last year’s edition set records for attendance and made headlines across the country,” says Paul Heywood, Events and Marketing Manager for the City of Cranbrook. “This year, we will have more food tents, more breweries, and more music to entertain you and your family on the BC and Alberta Family Day weekend at the new site — Western Financial Place.”

WATCH: Blitzville winter festival thrills Cranbrook

The location shifts to Western Financial Place parking lot, as opposed to the west end of Baker St. last year, which was absolutely packed as festival-goers flooded the downtown core.

This year’s edition will be double the ramps and twice the rail jam, according a city press release. Topping off the event will be the ‘largest display of fireworks ever seen in the depth of a Cranbrook winter’.

As always admission to the entire event is free, but any donations are encouraged and welcomed. Parking for the event will be restricted to the south end of the Western Financial Place parking lot, and on street parking.



