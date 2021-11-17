Cranbrook Food Recovery aims to raise $10K by Christmas

Part of their Giving Tuesday fundraiser, CFR looks to community for help with food security

The Cranbrook Food Recovery van is pictured in Creston at the end of October, when they picked up 2000 pounds of frost-touched squash from Wloka Farms. The squash was diverted to local schools after being cooked at the CFR Farm Kitchen. (CFR file)

Cranbrook Food Recovery (CFR) is hosting a special fundraiser surrounding Giving Tuesday, with the goal of raising $10,000 by Christmas to increase local food recovery efforts.

Giving Tuesday is a global movement that happens every year on the Tuesday after Black Friday. This year Giving Tuesday falls on November 30th.

Black Friday takes place after the U.S. Thanksgiving, and is known as one of the busiest shopping days of the year in North America.

Giving Tuesday aims to join together communities, charities and companies to rally for various causes, in contrast to Black Friday.

Sophie Larsen, Coordinator for the Food Kitchen with CFR, explained that they are asking the community to partner with their program to help bring fresh food and meals to people, while simultaneously diverting food out of the landfill.

“Food goes to waste every day. People go hungry every day. We are here to help,” Larsen said. “Since June of 2019, we have been collecting food from local grocers and bakeries that otherwise would have gone to the landfill. To date, we have diverted 195,371 kilograms of food.”

She adds that the program runs daily with a combination of staff and volunteers. They pick up unsold food and divert it to community groups who serve people in need. In total, they have provided nearly $1 million worth of food to community groups.

“We cannot do this work without our amazing volunteers, funders and community supporters,” Larsen explained. “Our goal is to raise $4,000 on November 30th (Giving Tuesday) and $10,000 by Christmas to increase our recovery efforts.”

To put things into perspective, Larsen gave some examples of just exactly how donations can help the Cranbrook Food Recovery program.

A donation of $50, for example, allows CFR to get $450 worth of food to community groups like the Food Bank, Salvation Army and Street Angels.

A donation of $100 allows CFR to prepare 46 ready-to-eat meals.

A donation of $300 allows CFR to take a trip to Creston for unsellable farmer produce, straight from the field. This fall, CFR picked up 881 kilograms of frost-touched squash and diverted it back to the community.

“Every dollar donated turns into nine dollars of food donated,” Larson said. “Donation dollars will also help the work of CFR by reducing community waste, increasing access to fresh food for those in need, and preventing unnecessary greenhouse gas emissions.”

CFR works as a single point of contact for stores, consistent pickups and collection of all unsold food, Larson adds.

“Our refrigerated van helps maintain the cold chain, allowing us to recovery dairy, meat and produce safely,” she said. “Community groups and organizations receive food weekly, or as needed. Our farmer network also means that even food not fit for human meals does not go to waste.”

CFR and the Farm Kitchen also recently moved into the brand-new building where the Food Bank is located, making it a lot easier to streamline their processes.

If you want to make a donation to the CFR Giving Tuesday fundraiser, you can donate directly through their website at www.cranbrookfoodrecovery.com, or in person at the Community Connections Society building, located at 209a 16th Ave next to the Memorial Arena. An official donation receipt will be provided.

Last but not least, CFR is always looking for volunteers. There are opportunities ranging from store pickup to donation sorter and cook. Commitment times and durations vary. There will be an information session on Thursday, December 9th 2021. To get involved visit their website, or contact CFR via email at cranbrookfoodrecovery@gmail.com.



