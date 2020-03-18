The Cranbrook Food Bank is experiencing low numbers of donations, volunteers with COVID-19 pandemic. (Townsman file)

Cranbrook Food Bank seeks volunteers, donations

A typically slow time of year made even more difficult due to COVID-19 concerns.

A typically slow time of year is made even more difficult for the Cranbrook Food Bank as concerns around a lack of volunteers and donations loom with the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Food Bank took to Facebook to explain that they didn’t receive their typical donation this week, and they are looking for volunteers.

“Yesterday we received only half the food we usually receive from local stores,” reads the post.

Gerry Oviatt, President of the Cranbrook Food Bank Society, explained that the society is concerned with COVID-19 and a possible decrease in volunteers and donations.

“We are, of course, always looking for donations and volunteers, year round. The community has been very good to us and we usually have a fairly steady supply, especially at Christmas time. Things tend to quiet down at this time of year quite a bit, and we’re concerned with the coronavirus. We’re just not sure how that’ll work out,” Oviatt said.

The post on Facebook explains that some of the local Food Bank volunteers are self-isolating, as they have recently returned from trips. Oviatt says there tends to be a shortage of volunteers in the spring months regardless, but they are expecting even more of a shortage with COVID-19.

READ MORE: Western Financial Place, arenas, library closing until further notice

The Food Bank explained in their post that they will be handing out food hampers through a window, rather than having clients inside the Food Bank. They have also ramped up cleaning efforts and set up a relief volunteer call-out list, for those who are able and interesting in being called occasionally to handle small tasks. The tasks include driving for food pick ups and drop offs, food hamper delivery, sorting food, cleaning the Food Bank facilities, weighing and packing food into hampers, and helping out around the office.

Anyone interested in volunteering can get in touch via email at cranbrookfoodbank44@gmail.com, or call the Food Bank at 250-426-7664. Hours of operation are Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 10a.m. to 2p.m.


corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. prepared to ‘test, test, test every suspected case’ of COVID-19
Next story
Disabled Canadians feel excluded from COVID-19 messaging

Just Posted

Cranbrook Boys and Girls Club suspends programming

The Cranbrook Boys and Girls Club is suspending licensed childcare programs, after-school… Continue reading

Cranbrook churches scaling back, closing services

Places of worship are being affected by ongoing COVID-19 concerns as churches… Continue reading

Cranbrook Food Bank seeks volunteers, donations

A typically slow time of year made even more difficult due to COVID-19 concerns.

Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing confirms guest tested positive for COVID-19

Guest also stayed in Revelstoke Mountain Resort hotel, skied resort and visited restaurants

RDEK closes facilities to public, but remains open for business

In keeping with increasing social distancing measures in response to the COVID-19… Continue reading

Daughter of man at B.C. care home hit by COVID-19 says loneliness is a big issue

Lynn Valley Care Centre has seen six of B.C.’s seven coronavirus-related deaths

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

EI expansion answers B.C.’s request for Ottawa coronavirus assistance

Justin Trudeau says $27B fund targets shut-down workers, businesses

Disabled Canadians feel excluded from COVID-19 messaging

Many say the messaging about the health crisis is not inclusive

Farm life: Beauty among the chaos

I’m certain that the topic on everyone’s mind right now is COVID-19.… Continue reading

Be safe while using the outdoors for social distancing, B.C. search and rescue group urges

Provides list of recommendations so you can come home safe

Ottawa Senators player tests positive for COVID-19

Unnamed skater becomes first NHLer diagnosed with coronavirus

B.C. Ferries stops serving hot food on vessels as COVID-19 measure

Ferry corporation announces it is reducing food and retail services to ‘minimal levels’

BC Liquor Stores to remain open, for now, despite COVID-19

Stores will adhere to ‘rigorous cleaning measures’ to lower the risk of infection

Most Read