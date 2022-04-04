Cranbrook Food Bank gets two new vehicles

A Dodge Ram cube van and Mitsubishi hybrid SUV have replaced the Food Bank’s one old van

The Cranbrook Food Bank has acquired two new vehicles to help serve their 2000+ clients. (Cranbrook Food Bank file)

The Cranbrook Food Bank has just acquired two new vehicles thanks to funding from multiple organizations, as well as help from local businesses. A Dodge Ram cube van and Mitsubishi hybrid SUV have replaced the Food Bank’s one old van.

The vehicles will help the Food Bank’s efforts in collecting and getting food to those who need it, says Deanna Kemperman, Executive Director of the Cranbrook Food Bank.

“The two vehicles are absolutely a double Blessing! We are incredibly grateful for the support of two of our biggest financial supporters, Food Banks BC and Columbia Basin Trust,” Kemperman said. “Our current building would also not have been possible without their generous support. The Food Banks BC Perishable Food Refrigeration Grant, made possible through support from the Province of British Columbia, allowed us to purchase the new van which will soon have a much-needed refrigeration unit installed.”

Kemperman also thanked Cranbrook Dodge for their help.

“Steve Mercandelli and local Cranbrook Dodge team were amazing with finding the van for us, pricing and service,” she said.

Funds from the Columbia Basin Trust’s Electric Vehicle Support Grant, combined with a donation from Cranbrook Rotary, made the electric SUV possible, Kemperman adds.

“It is important to us to shop locally whenever we can. Cranbrook Mitsubishi’s Tom Burgess and team helped us choose the Hybrid Outlander SUV, allowing us to reap both the environmental and financial benefits of running solely on electric energy while picking up and delivering food in town,” said Kemperman. “Shoutouts to our local Canadian Tire who donated a second set of tires and Arthur Tank at Wolfpack Signs and Printing who did a great job at a great price on the logo decal applications.”

The Cranbrook Food Bank serves over 2000 people, who will directly benefit from both vehicles.

The Food Bank’s board, staff and volunteer drivers are excited about the new vehicles and grateful for the generosity of donors.

“Both vehicles have made us that much more efficient at doing our food recovery and purchases, picking up donations and delivering food to our immobile clients and to our hunger-relief partner agencies,” said Julie Rose, the Food Bank’s Operations Manager.