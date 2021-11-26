Cranbrook Food Bank gearing up for another busy holiday season

Food Bank volunteer Christina Blaskovich is seen sorting food in the new Cranbrook Food Bank facility. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)

The Cranbrook Food Bank is gearing up for another busy holiday season.

Food Bank staff and volunteers will be taking a much-needed break from December 24 to January 3, and the Food Bank will be closed during that time.

Deanna Kemperman, Executive Director at the Cranbrook Food Bank, confirmed that food hampers will roll out as per usual on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with the exception of the closure dates.

The annual turkey dinner hampers, which include turkey, ham, stuffing, potatoes, chocolates – all the fixins’, will be available for pickup between 10a.m. and 2p.m. on Tuesday, December 21 and Thursday, December 23rd. No voucher or appointment is needed.

There are also many fundraisers going on in the community including the Stuff the Bus fundraiser taking place on December 3 and 4 at the Safeway parking lot. Kimberley Eagles are also hosting a cereal box drive from December 1 to 15. Cranbrook Food Recovery is raising funds through their Giving Tuesday campaign, along with many more community fundraisers.

Donations can also be made in-person at the Food Bank from 8:30a.m. to 2:30p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Be sure to check the Cranbrook Food Bank Facebook Page for more information or visit their website and www.cranbrookfoodbank.ca.

