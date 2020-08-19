Heather Viers, the 2020 Project Assistant with the Cranbrook Public Produce Garden, is pictured sifting through the composted soil at the garden during a workshop on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)

Cranbrook Food Action Committee hosts composting workshop

There are several upcoming workshops being hosted at the public produce garden

The Cranbrook Food Action Committee and Cranbrook Public Produce Garden (PPG) volunteers hosted a composting workshop on Tuesday, August 18. The workshop focused on building knowledge around the basics of composting, as well as raising awareness throughout the community that the compost bin at the local garden is available for residents to use.

Heather Viers, the 2020 Project Assistant with the Food Action Committee, says anyone is welcome to bring their food scraps to contribute to the compost, so long as they follow the guidelines.

“We do accept community compost, and there are usually volunteers here to help out if there are any questions,” Viers said.

READ MORE: Cranbrook Public Produce garden now open to the community

Robert Holmes, who is a volunteer at the garden and has a strong focus on composting, says it’s important the community know and talk about regeneration, which is essentially the cornerstone of the composting process.

Compost takes food and garden scraps and turns them into rich organic matter that can be mixed with other soil or added on top. Compost is a mix of brown and green materials that break into smaller pieces. Flies lay their eggs on the rotting material, turn into worms, and create soil that is healthy and beneficial to use later on in the gardening process.

Brown materials accepted at the PPG include dry leaves, paper, cardboard and wood chips. Green materials include fruits and vegetables, grass clippings, house plants, tea bags and coffee grounds.

Things like oil, fat, dairy, fish, meat/bones, plastics and metals cannot be composted.

To use the compost, layer material with half greens and half browns. Toss with a shovel or pitchfork to aerate, and add water if bins are drier than a wrung out sponge.

Composting can help to reduce food waste, become food for plants and reduce greenhouse emissions.

There are several workshops coming up at the PPG including a weeding workshop on Thursday, August 20 at 10 a.m., and a history talk in collaboration with the Cranbrook History Centre on Wednesday, August 26.

The history talk is called Cranbrook Market Gardens and will focus on the history of gardens in Cranbrook. Admission to both workshops is free of charge. COVID-19 protocols are in place at the garden including hand washing and sanitizing, as well as social distancing. It is asked that anyone who is composting or gardening bring their own tools and gloves.


corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Heather Viers, the 2020 Project Assistant with the Cranbrook Public Produce Garden, is pictured sifting through the composted soil at the garden during a workshop on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)

Heather Viers, the 2020 Project Assistant with the Cranbrook Public Produce Garden, and Robert Holmes, volunteer, are pictured at the garden during a composting workshop on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)

Compost takes food and garden scraps and turns them into rich, organic matter. Compost is a mix of brown and green materials that break into smaller pieces. Pictured is the first stage of composting. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)

Compost takes food and garden scraps and turns them into rich, organic matter. Compost is a mix of brown and green materials that break into smaller pieces. Pictured is the second stage of composting, which is usable. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)

Heather Viers, the 2020 Project Assistant with the Cranbrook Public Produce Garden, and Robert Holmes, volunteer, are pictured at the garden during a composting workshop on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)

Previous story
Cranbrook Virtual Walk-in Clinic still operational

Just Posted

Cranbrook Food Action Committee hosts composting workshop

There are several upcoming workshops being hosted at the public produce garden

RCMP bike patrol chase ‘culprits’ in Cops for Kids fundraiser

RCMP members were in hot pursuit of three ‘culprits’ on the Rails… Continue reading

New book tells colourful stories of early days in the Peace Country

“Jollyboy And Other Tales Of The Peace,” by Melodie Hull, features stories recounted by her father

Cranbrook Virtual Walk-in Clinic still operational

The Virtual Walk-in Clinic is still open for patients without a family physician, at least until Aug. 31

Crews responding to wildfire near Wasa

BC Wildfire Service crews and air support are responding to a wildfire… Continue reading

B.C. teachers’ union calls for remote learning option, stronger mask mandate

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says class sizes are too large to allow for distancing

West Kelowna Walmart employee planning strike over pandemic pay, wage inequality

‘How do they want to force people to wear masks but they don’t want to pay us hazard pay?’

Update: no overnight growth for Solomon Mountain wildfire

The 17.5 hectare fire still has 44 nearby properties on evacuation alert

New B.C. political party ‘further left than the NDP, greener than the Greens’

Skeena and Bulkley Valley EcoSocialist Party organizer Edward Quinlan explains the party’s philosophy

Doctors brace for viral overload between cold and flu season and COVID-19

COVID-19 testing centres could be overloaded this winter as symptoms can be similar between the three illnesses

Better Business Bureau issues warnings over billing for weight loss app Noom

Bureau warned customers to read terms carefully when they sign up for a free trial, especially for health and wellness apps.

Okanagan blaze grows to 1,400 hectares in size, no homes lost

More than 300 homes are on an evacuation order about 6 km from Okanagan Falls

COVID-19: B.C. eviction ban ends for tenants owing back rent

Pandemic rent supplement ends as rent comes due Sept. 1

B.C. Indigenous leaders call for closure of all Fraser River sockeye fisheries

Tsilhqot’in First Nations have closed fishing for their members to save critical salmon stocks

Most Read