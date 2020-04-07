Cranbrook firefighters respond to small grassfire

Cranbrook firefighters responded to a grass fire near the railway tracks north of Cranbrook St behind the Finning building on Tuesday afternoon.

Finning staff made the call to 911, and firefigthers with B shift quickly arrived on scene and put out the fire, according to a social media post.

B Shift is on scene at a small grass fire on the 800 block of Cran. St. N. A quick call from the alert staff at Finning brought us to the scene early, our sincere thanks to you! Great work B Shift keeping the community safe and practicing your social distancing. #Cranbrook pic.twitter.com/pgcVXCbvJy — cranbrookfire (@cranbrookfire) April 7, 2020