Cranbrook firefighters extinguish blaze in insurance office building

Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services, RCMP, respond to fire early Sunday morning

Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services responded to a structure fire at the Westland Insurance building early Sunday morning. Photo courtesy Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services.

Cranbrook firefighters extinguished a structure fire at Westland Insurance early Sunday morning at 3 a.m.

Fire damage to the interior of the building was limited and no one was injured, according to Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services.

D shift paged out all staff to a structure fire early this morning at Theatre Rd x Hwy 3/95. Damage to the structure was limited considering the difficult location of the fire. No injuries to report. The investigation into cause and origin is being scheduled. pic.twitter.com/ZIyBGjsmsd — cranbrookfire (@cranbrookfire) September 13, 2020

The cause of the fire is under investigation.