Cranbrook firefighters extinguish blaze in insurance office building

Cranbrook firefighters extinguished a structure fire at Westland Insurance early Sunday morning at 3 a.m.
Fire damage to the interior of the building was limited and no one was injured, according to Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services.
D shift paged out all staff to a structure fire early this morning at Theatre Rd x Hwy 3/95.
Damage to the structure was limited considering the difficult location of the fire.
No injuries to report.
The investigation into cause and origin is being scheduled. pic.twitter.com/ZIyBGjsmsd
— cranbrookfire (@cranbrookfire) September 13, 2020
The cause of the fire is under investigation.