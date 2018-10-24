Cranbrook Fire & Emergency Services respond to early morning fire

Cranbrook Fire & Emergency Services responded to a structure fire in the Wattsville neighbourhood of Cranbrook early Wednesday morning.

The initial call was received for medical assistance, which the ambulance and first responders attended at 12:50 am Wednesday October 24.

Responders found the lone occupant outside the home upon arrival. Responders then discovered a fire inside the home — the fire department responded with equipment and additional firefighters shortly after.

The fire was knocked down quickly and was isolated to the area of origin, however the entire structure is suffering from smoke damage.

The occupant of the home was transported to the East Kootenay Regional Hospital for treatment.

On the tail of Fire Prevention Week, Cranbrook Fire & Emergency Services remind residents to always keep fire prevention top of mind through the day and throughout the year. Simple things like having working smoke alarms, and a practiced fire escape plan for your home can go a long way to ensure the safety of your family in case of fire.

