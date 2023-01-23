Cranbrook fire department tackles two fires early Saturday morning

Two early morning fires kept firefighters with Cranbrook Fire & Emergency Services busy Saturday, January 21, 2023.

Fire & Emergency Services responded to and extinguished a fire in a dumpster located behind Domino’s Pizza at about 12:30am, when they received a second call for service to structure fire on Industrial Road 2.

Just before 1 am, Fire and Emergency Services responded to the structure fire with two apparatus and four firefighters. Upon arrival, firefighters extinguished a vehicle that was fully involved and had spread to the home.

Firefighters were able to safely remove the lone occupant and a dog from the smoke-filled home. The occupant was then transported to the East Kootenay Regional Hospital for treatment.

Cranbrook Fire & Emergency Services reminds you that it is important to regularly check your smoke alarms in your home to ensure they are functioning properly, and change the batteries every six months.