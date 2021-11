Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services responded to a fire in the early hours of the morning, Friday, November 5. (Cranbrook Fire Department file)

Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services responded to a fire in the early hours of the morning, Friday, November 5.

The fire department posted online that their shift responded to a structure fire just before 4a.m. behind the Knight’s Hall.

“The fire was contained to the trailer of origin and no injuries have been reported at this time,” said Cranbrook Fire. “Investigation into the cause of this fire will follow later today.”