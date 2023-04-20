Cranbrook fire department call volumes up 20 per cent in 2023

Scott Driver, Director of Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services, speaks to an RCMP officer in the Western Financial Place parking lot during a response call in 2020. Trevor Crawley photo

The Cranbrook fire depatment has seen a 20 per cent increase in call volumes so far this year, with much the highest concentration coming from the downtown core and along the transportation corridor where Highway 3 and Victoria Ave intersect.

In the first three months of 2023, Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services recieved 514 calls for service, as compared to 427 in the same time period last year.

“Our firefighters are staying very busy as we get 2023 underway, with many of our call types experiencing increases as we’ve never seen before,” said Scott Driver, Director of Cranbrook Fire & Emergency Services, in a press release. “Medical responses are up 35 per cent over the same period last year, and we have seen more than a 50% increase in outdoor fires as we exit winter. These outdoor fires are often warming fires, and when located close to structures or vehicles, can pose an exceptional risk to lives and property.”

A graphic showing call distribution indicated the highest concentration around BC Housing’s shelter at the Travelodge and near encampment locations, where fires have been reported, as well as the city’s downtown core.

“A growing demand for services results from the activities of individuals experiencing homelessness, as they try to stay warm, resulting in a growing number of calls to intervene and extinguish fires that are being used in an unsafe manner,” Driver said.

Firefighters have also been responding to an increasing number of overdose calls caused by the toxic illicit drug supply, as health officials have issued at least three alerts to warn about poisoned drugs in the community.

Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services are seeing significant increases in other call types, according to the city. In the first three months of this year, the most frequent kinds of calls break down to 336 for emergency medical responses, 63for fire alarm activities and 29 for response to motor vehicle incidents.

The remainder cover responses to other incidents such as hazardous materials response or structure fires — calls that are serious but in much lower volumes.

However, it’s not just an inrease in call volumes that impacts Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services resources, it’s that staff are spending more time on scene at calls, a point that Driver has previously noted to mayor and council during budget discussions earlier this year.

“The housing and opioid crises have strained communities across the province, and Cranbrook has not avoided this issue, said Driver. “As our community grows, we expect to see an increase in calls. The role of the Fire Department is to address the changing emergency response needs of our community.”

“Certainly, acute increases in calls such as this put pressure on our people, but we are constantly working to find ways to deliver the service our community requires. Our team remains dedicated to providing efficient and effective services to this community. We are continuously adjusting to the demands of our industry, and we remain committed to being there for the people of Cranbrook.”