Cranbrook Farmers’ Market to kick off season with special Mother’s Day market

The Cranbrook Farmers’ Market 2022 season kicks off this May, with a special Mother’s Day Market on Saturday, May 7.

Spring markets will run every Saturday from May 7 until June 11, when the markets switch over to the summer season.

Market Manager Jessiza Kazemi says that this will be a busy and exciting year for markets, all the while still following BCCDC COVID-19 guidelines and protocols.

“This year we will be kicking off the 2022 season with a Mother’s Day Market, full of handmade goods and beautiful, local food,” Kazemi said. “We’ll be ending the season with our Spooktacular Halloween market on October 29th.”

Kazemi adds that there will be live, local music at the market which will start up as soon as the weather is warm enough.

“With the return of an in-person Sam Steele Days this year, we will be taking the weekend of June 18th off, as they will have a market in the park as part of their fairgrounds,” Kazemi explained.

The BCCDC sets market protocols for COVID-19, which Kazemi says will include a designated entrance/exit, hand sanitizing stations and sanitizer in all vendor booths.

Social distancing will be required when shopping in the market area and masks will be highly recommended.

“We are extending our outdoor market season this year instead of doing indoor markets, as COVID numbers are so high in our community,” Kazemi said.

Markets will run from 10 a.m. to 1p.m. for the entire outdoor season, at the usual spot on 10th Ave S. by Rotary Park.

“Our Nutritional Coupon program will start back up in June and if folks are interested in participating, they can contact one of our local partners (Community Connections Better at Home and Bellies to Babies, ANKORS and Ktunaxa Kinbasket Children and Family Services) for an application,” Kazemi adds.

Applications for returning vendors will open on Feb. 25, with applications for new vendors open as of March 1. Information about applications can be found on the Cranbrook Farmers’ Market website.

Kazemi says the market is always looking for volunteers that love local food, the amazing community and helping out. Those interested can contact manager@cranbrookfarmersmarket.com for more information.

Last but not least, Kazemi encourages market-goers to save their used egg cartons and drop them off at the green Cranbrook Farmers’ Market tent, where the cartons will be passed along to farmers to help reduce waste.



