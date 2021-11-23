Cranbrook Farmers’ Market reports successful 2021 season

There will be a winter market at Western Financial Place November 27th and 28th

The Farmers’ Market Nutritional Coupon program is an important aspect to the local market, and this year over $52,000 worth of coupons have been redeemed. (CFM photo)

The Cranbrook Farmers’ Market is reporting a successful season this year, as they begin preparations for their winter market on November 27th and 28th.

Jessica Kazemi, Manager of the Cranbrook Farmers’ Market, says that because of COVID-19, the market opened their outdoor season earlier than usual which proved to be successful.

“Due to COVID, we weren’t able to have indoor markets [at the beginning of the season],” Kazemi explained. “We opened our outdoor market early this year – May 1st – and ran for 27 weeks straight until our October 30th Spooktacular Halloween Market.”

She says that weekly attendance increased from last year, with an average of 1,500 to 2,000 shoppers each week. Specialty and long weekend markets saw closer to 3,000 visitors.

“Once some of the COVID health orders were lifted, we were able to have music at the market again,” Kazemi said. “This program was sponsored by many generous Cranbrook businesses and organized by Bill Cleland. From July to October we featured a different local musician each week including Maddisun, Slow Joe Crow, Handsome Devils, 2 Ticks and Family Soul.”

There were 151 vendors this year, with an average of two to five new vendors each week.

“We had 60 to 65 vendors a week and featured a wide variety of local produce, eggs, meat, ready to eat food and drink, mead, wine, spirits and cider as well as handmade goods made by local artisans,” Kazemi adds.

The Farmers’ Market Nutritional Coupon program is an important aspect to the local market, and this year over $52,000 worth of coupons have been redeemed.

“These coupons are a wonderful support for our community and the money goes directly back to our local farmers,” said Kazemi. “Coupons can be used for fresh produce, eggs, meat and plant starters. If anyone has coupons left over, they are welcome to use them at our winter market.”

Speaking of the winter market, Kazemi is pleased to have the indoor market return with over 95 different vendors.

Last year the winter market wasn’t possible because of pandemic restrictions.

The market takes place at Western Financial Place on November 27th from 12 noon to 6p.m., and November 28th from 11a.m. to 3p.m.

The market will have produce, baking, preserves, Christmas crafts and decor, jewelry, beauty products and more.

“You’ll be able to find some unique gifts that you wouldn’t find in a mall,” Kazemi said. “Please bring a non-perishable food item to donate to Operation Street Angel. Put something local and made with love under the tree this year from the Cranbrook Farmers’ Market.”

Kazemi says that there is a possibility of more winter markets and early spring markets in 2022. Of course, the market will be back on 10th Ave S in May next year.



