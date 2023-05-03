Cranbrook Farmers Market gears up for new growing season

Market will set up shop beside Rotary Park on May 27

A picture from last year’s farmers market, shows a fresh array of fruits and vegetables (courtesy of Cranbrook Farmer’s Market)

Cranbrook Farmers Market is gearing up for its 2023 outdoor sale season.

Vendors will be selling fresh fruits and vegetables, and local food products on Saturdays from May 27 to June 10, June 24 to October 7 and on October 28 at 10 Ave. South beside Rotary Park. Sales begin at 10 a.m. and wrap up around 1 p.m.

The season’s earliest crops will be available on opening day — radishes, asparagus, carrots and leafy greens.

B.C fruit like strawberries, cherries, peaches and apples, and vegetables like garlic and corn are sold later in the season.

“We’ll have lots of exciting things to offer. It’ll be a big and great weekend,” said market manager Jessica Kazemi.

The market runs fairly consistently throughout the year, albeit with a short hiatus for Spirit of the Rockies Festival in June.

For the opening day on May 27 there will be a food festival theme with extra food trucks and guest food vendors serving hot meals. The final sale in October is typically Halloween-related.

Kazemi estimates that there are typically 60 to 70 vendors who participate in the market during peak season. Among the many businesses taking part this year are Faraman Farm & Cider Press, Sutcliffe Farms, and No’s Orchards from Creston, 3 Crows Farm from Cranbrook, Apple Quill Farm from Wycliffe, Sunpower Farm from Skookumchuck and Cutter Ranch from Fort Steele.

“3 Crows, they do micro greens, sprouts and that kind of thing,” Kazemi said.

“Sutcliffe Farms, they are the biggest asparagus producer in this part of Canada. They usually hit the market quite a few times with their asparagus and they come back with corn in the fall.

“Faraman Farm is well-known for their cherries. They do a lot of fruit. Apple Quill has eggs and really nice raspberries. No’s Orchards is really well-known for their apples.

“Apple Quill is one of the farms that does greenhouse gardening. They have been able to produce spinach and other greens throughout the winter.”

“Cutter Ranch, they raise local pork, lamb and beef.”

The B.C Association of Farmers’ Markets has released coupon booklets that can be redeemed at the market for fresh produce, local meat, eggs and honey. They are available through various community partners in Cranbrook including Community Connections Society of Southeast B.C., Ktunaxa Kinbasket Child & Family Services, ANKORS and REALM. Applications for booklets can be filled out at these locations.

The market is currently searching for volunteers who can assist with set-up and clean-up. Interested parties can contact Kazemi at manager@cranbrookfarmersmarket.com.

