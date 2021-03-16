The Caregivers Network for East Kootenay Seniors Society will offer online support for seniors and their caregivers, such as caregiver Dave Dunbar, with support from Columbia Basin Trust. (Columbia Basin Trust file)

The Caregivers Network for East Kootenay Seniors Society will offer online support for seniors and their caregivers, such as caregiver Dave Dunbar, with support from Columbia Basin Trust. (Columbia Basin Trust file)

Cranbrook, East Kootenay organizations to benefit from CBT Social Grants program

Several Cranbrook organizations will receive funding for social well-being programs

Columbia Basin Trust has announced $800,000 in funding to support social well-being programs in the region, and several Cranbrook and East Kootenay organizations will benefit.

When the pandemic forced the Caregivers Network for East Kootenay Seniors Society to pause their in-person support for seniors and their caregivers, the organization started offering a new service online – but to Cranbrook residents only, CBT said in a press release.

This program was popular enough that the society is expanding it across the region. As CBT explained, Conversation Café will being seniors and caregivers together virtually, along with guest speakers and representatives from community agencies to discover local resources, learn from one another and feel included.

“This project will increase awareness of local services and provide valuable information and connections to help keep seniors safe during the pandemic and beyond,” said Tobi Johnston, Executive Director of the Caregivers Network for East Kootenay Seniors Society. “By offering a gathering place and support during a time when many seniors are confined to their homes, it will help reduce social isolation and improve mental health and wellness.”

Several other Cranbrook organizations will also benefit from the Social Grants program.

The Community Connections Society of Southeast BC will receive $25,000 for their walk-in counselling clinic to provide short-term counselling and crisis intervention.

Community Connections will also see $4,700 for their Well Being Social and Connected program to increase social connections among women through educational activities, skill-building opportunities and group discussions.

The United Way East Kootenay’s Celebrate Age-friendly Cranbrook program will receive $4,313 to help reduce social isolation for seniors by increasing opportunities for intergenerational connections and community engagement.

The Canadian Mental Health Association for the Kootenays will receive $18,945 for their LGBTQ2+ and Allies Opportunity Project. The project aims to increase social inclusion, connections and supports for members and allies of the LGBTQ2+ community.

The Canadian Mental Health Association will also see $4,500 for the Community Bystander Prevention Training program which will deliver community workshops and training on violence education and bystander intervention.

Wildsight Kimberley/Cranbrook will receive $4,995, which will be used to help children aged seven to 12 with economic barriers to attend the play-based nature day camp, Camp Odyssey.

The Rocky Mountain Behavior Analysts, an East Kootenay organization, will receive $12,000 for the Social Skill Groups to pilot barrier-free social skills groups for children and youth with diverse developmental abilities to improve social connections and interactions.

A total of 42 projects will benefit from the CBT Social Grants program.

“Residents told us that improving social well-being in Basin communities continues to be a priority and is dependent on many factors, including having access to supports and resources, overcoming barriers like poverty, and feeling like you’re included in and belong in your community,” said Nicole MacLellan, Delivery of Benefits Manager with Columbia Basin Trust. “Each of these projects focuses on addressing social challenges to enhance the lives of people in the Basin.”


corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Small outdoor religious services will soon return for B.C. faith groups: Dr. Henry
Next story
‘Strength in being vulnerable:’ Broncos bus crash survivor tells his story in book

Just Posted

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio
80 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

Fifteen people in the health authority are hospitalized with the virus and three of them are in intensive care

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Re: In response to MP’s mailout

The Caregivers Network for East Kootenay Seniors Society will offer online support for seniors and their caregivers, such as caregiver Dave Dunbar, with support from Columbia Basin Trust. (Columbia Basin Trust file)
Cranbrook, East Kootenay organizations to benefit from CBT Social Grants program

Several Cranbrook organizations will receive funding for social well-being programs

Dr. Bonnie Henry talk about the next steps in B.C.’s COVID-19 Immunization Plan during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Dr. Henry hints at gradual return to outdoor, indoor faith services

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison calls for a safe re-opening of places of worship

The Tobacco Plains Development Corporation has applied to the B.C. Government for a long-term Licence of Occupation at two of its three campgrounds on Lake Koocanusa. File photo
Public feedback sought for draft Koocanusa Recreation Strategy

Some restrictions from last year remain in effect for crown land camping, access roads

FILE – Empty pews are pictured as Father James Hughes, Priest in residence Father Paul Goo and assistant pastor Father Felix Min perform a Easter Sunday mass at St. Patrick’s in Vancouver on Sunday, April 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Small outdoor religious services will soon return for B.C. faith groups: Dr. Henry

Dr. Henry said indoor services are expected to return in April

Barry Coulter photo
Jis’ Blue, God: A Pandemic Lament

Yme Woensdregt I wrote about this poem just over five years ago,… Continue reading

FILE – People sit at a table on a temporary street patio allowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, outside a restaurant and bar in Vancouver, on Saturday, November 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Is your group of 10 allowed to gather on restaurants patios? Not so fast, Dr. Henry says

COVID rules of six per table still apply to restaurants, pubs, bars

Lehigh cement plant in Delta is one of the industries affected by B.C.’s carbon tax, giving a price advantage to U.S. and Asian producers. LNG plants add another major emitter. (Black Press files)
Tripling carbon tax will cost B.C. jobs, add to debt, study estimates

B.C. to match federal tax in 2022, then rise from $50 to $170

Britain’s Prince Charles, front from left, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Rear From left, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Meghan Markle, and her fiancee Prince Harry, right, wait for the Queen to leave by car following the traditional Christmas Day church service, at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England, on December 25, 2017. A new poll suggests just over half of Canadians believe the British monarchy is a relic that Canada should dump, following Prince Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Alastair Grant
Over half Canadians say monarchy is obsolete after Harry and Meghan’s interview: poll

The poll also found that 59 per cent of respondents sympathize more with Harry and Meghan

Charlotte Rowse, 96, is one of the first to be vaccinated at the community COVID-19 immunization clinic in Prince Rupert March 14. Community vaccination clinics have opened in communities across B.C. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
B.C. COVID-19 infections still spreading as vaccination underway

555 new cases Saturday, 491 Sunday, 460 up to Monday

A photo from 2017 shows Nuchatlaht First Nation members gathered outside the Supreme Court in Vancouver after filing the land title case. ( Nuchatlaht First Nation).
B.C. Supreme Court set to hear historic Indigenous land title case next year

Nuchatlaht First Nation gets its day in court in March 2022, five years after first filing its case

Work camp for Site C dam project near Fort St. John houses up to 2,000 workers, and features a movie theatre, licensed lounge, hairdresser, running track and basketball court. (B.C. Hydro)
B.C. farms, food processing, industrial camps get COVID-19 vaccine priority

AstraZeneca vaccine arrives in B.C. for outbreak control use

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read