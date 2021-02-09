Cranbrook curbside recycling collection to start in May

A curbside recycling collection program will start in May.

Recycling carts will be delivered to eligible households in the middle of April, along with an information kit that will contain a pickup schedule, a list of acceptable items (no glass, among other restrictions) and how to properly place the recycling bin for automatic pickup.

The recycling bins belong to the specific residential property it is assigned to and not the individual homeowner.

The curbside collection program is facilitated through a five-year agreement with RecycleBC, which will provide $236,041 per year in funding towards the initiative. GFL Environmental recently signed a three-year contract with the city to provide the collections services, with options for two additional one-year terms.

The RDEK also chipped in a significant grant of $691,641 that was used to purchase 6,231 carts that will be distributed throughout the city.

An educational campaign will kick off in the first week of March, while residents will also be able to access more information on the city website and the 311 App.



