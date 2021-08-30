Cranbrook COVID-19 immunization clinic moves to Tamarack Mall

As the fall school semester looms, Cranbrook’s COVID-19 immunization clinic is moving from the Parkland Middle School gymnasium to a new location at the Tamarack Mall.

As of Monday, Aug. 30th, COVID-19 immunizations are being held at the Tamarack Mall in a location near the back entry by the Interior Health lab.

Hours at the new location remain unchanged, as immunization services will be available Monday, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. as well as Tuesday and Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

According to the latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control as of Aug. 24th, there are gaps in vaccination rates broken down by ages in Cranbrook. For example, the 12-plus and 18-plus age categories sits at 76 per cent and 77 per cent, respectively. However, the 12-17 age range sits at 61 per cent and the 18-49 age range sits at 66 per cent.