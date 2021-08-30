(Black Press file photo)

Cranbrook COVID-19 immunization clinic moves to Tamarack Mall

As the fall school semester looms, Cranbrook’s COVID-19 immunization clinic is moving from the Parkland Middle School gymnasium to a new location at the Tamarack Mall.

As of Monday, Aug. 30th, COVID-19 immunizations are being held at the Tamarack Mall in a location near the back entry by the Interior Health lab.

Hours at the new location remain unchanged, as immunization services will be available Monday, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. as well as Tuesday and Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

According to the latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control as of Aug. 24th, there are gaps in vaccination rates broken down by ages in Cranbrook. For example, the 12-plus and 18-plus age categories sits at 76 per cent and 77 per cent, respectively. However, the 12-17 age range sits at 61 per cent and the 18-49 age range sits at 66 per cent.

The White Rock Lake wildfire, seen here on Aug. 24. Photo: Roger Knox
Canadian politician and punk rock trailblazer Joe Keithley and his band D.O.A. are hitting the road to commemorate the 40th anniversary of their classic album “Hardcore ‘81” and play it in its entirety. Colin Smith photo.
(Black Press file photo)
Cranbrook cyclist Tristen Chernove has won a silver medal in C1 Individual Pursuit at the Tokyo Games. Photo courtesy Jean-Baptiste Benavent/Cycling Canada.
