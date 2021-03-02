Cranbrook couple wins $75,000 with scratch ticket

A Cranbrook couple is the recipient of a cool $75,000 from a Bingo Multiplier scratch & win ticket.

Donald and Sharleen March were at home, s Sharleen scratched the ticket had been purchased at the Real Canadian Superstore.

“Sharleen was scratching the ticket and I was watching,” Donald said, in a BC Lottery Corporation press release. ”She jumped up and yelled ‘I won, I won!’”

The Marchs’ say the plan is too put the prize away for their retirement.

“I can yell and say I’m a winner,” Sharleen added. “We can’t believe we’re winners!”