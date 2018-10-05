The Cranbrook Community Choir performs at Knox Presbyterian Church last fall. Trevor Crawley photo

Cranbrook Community Choir back for another season

Community choir always recruiting new members if anyone is interested in joining up

Cranbrook Community Choir is starting up again, looking forward to a concert at Christmas time.

They continue to practice in the newly renovated St Aidan’s Orthodox Church on 2nd and 7th, 7-9 pm on Thursdays.

The membership has grown to about 40 people, including beginners and people who were beginners when it began.

The choir still welcomes new members and are happy that people feel comfortable singing with us.

The group is having a workshop on Nov. 1 with Dinah Helgeson, which is co-sponsored by a grant from Columbia Basin Trust.

We are also looking forward to a large province wide choir event in Kimberly this coming May long weekend, where internationally renowned composer and conductor Bob Chilcott will lead a choir in ‘Music on the Mountain’ for the B.C. Choral Federation CHORFEST weekend.

It will be a great opportunity for anyone to join in a choir for the May long weekend, and sing with a member of The King’s Singers, a renowned British ensemble. There will be rehearsals, social gatherings, a gala dinner, and a final concert all held in Kimberly. Cranbrook members, singers from Fernie, and the Crowsnest Pass will be involved.

“We look forward to joining with many singers from the area and across the province for that event.” said David Pasivirta, who organizes and conducts the Cranbrook Community Choir.

For more information about the Cranbrook Community Choir, or to contact Pasivirta, head over to his website.

