Cranbrook coalition aims to increase food recovery

Cranbrook produces an annual estimated 21 million pounds of food waste, according to the coalition

A group of concerned partners are gathering together to try and tackle unessessary food waste in the Cranbrook area.

The Cranbrook Food Recovery Coalition held their first meeting at the beginning of the month with the goal to decrease food waste in the community, increase nutritional value of local aid and community meals, increasing collaboration for food rescue, and decreasing food costs for local social programs.

Initial partners in the coalition include the Cranbrook Food Bank, The Salvation Army and Community Connections Society of SE BC

“The vision of the Coalition is a coordinated and effective food alliance of community groups recovering food or using food in their community programs,” states a press release from the organization. “The Coalition will share resources and knowledge, identify new opportunities to rescue high-quality fresh and perishable food, and enable community groups to support each other in preventing food waste.”

The group says that the estimated amount of annual food waste in the City of Cranbrook is up to 21 million pounds.

Starting in June, the coalition is hoping to start food collection and is looking for restaurants, farmers and grocers who are interested in donating fresh, healthy food that may no longer be sellable.

“The coalition recognizes how generously the community has been donating food over the years, and we look forward to finding new ways to make donating food easier and more effective,” reads the press release. “This project will further support efforts, streamline processes and provide food rescue services that are easy and liability free.”

The coalition is being financially supported by the Columbia Basin Trust, Bayer Canada and Canada Summer Jobs.

For information about donating to the coalition without liability or to join the coalition, contact the organization.

Previous story
Thunderstorms to bring heavy rain, risk of flash floods in the southern Interior
Next story
‘Bike to School Challenge’ set for next week

Just Posted

‘Bike to School Challenge’ set for next week

Students encouraged to get on their bikes and ride to school between May 27-30

Kootenay youth substance use trending downward: survey

A bi-annual survey distributed to regional schools shows that youth substance use is decreasing

Cranbrook coalition aims to increase food recovery

Cranbrook produces an annual estimated 21 million pounds of food waste, according to the coalition

College of the Rockies University Studies instructor publishes her first book

Caley Ehnes provides a unique exploration of Victorian poetry

Cranbrook Bandits resilient in weekend games

The junior Bandits went 2-2 at home, while the senior Bandits went 3-1 in Kalispell

600 new campsites coming to provincial parks and recreation sites across B.C.

Tourism Minister announced half of the new spots to 13 most popular provincial parks

Weed Warrior Frank: Dandelions

The Weed Warrior returns for 2019 with some helpful information on dandelions

Municipalities protest after B.C. declares marijuana growing ‘farm use’

UBCM president seeks answers in letter to John Horgan government

CMHC defends mortgage stress test changes amid calls for loosening rules

Uninsured borrowers must now show they could service their mortgage if rates rose two per cent

B.C. woman left ‘black and blue’ after being pushed off 40-foot cliff at lake

West Shore RCMP looking for witnesses as investigation continues

Thunderstorms to bring heavy rain, risk of flash floods in the southern Interior

Ten to 30 millimetres of rain to fall over the early weekend

Unbe-leaf-able: Agassiz man finds more than 200 four-leaf clovers in a month

Walt Hardinge has found more than 219 four-or-more leaf clovers this spring alone

Crews fight fire with fire to keep blaze from northern Alberta town

The wildfire now covers some 920 square kilometres

Man in B.C. charged with murder and arson in 2016 New Brunswick death

He is charged in the death of 71-year-old Lucille Maltais, who was found inside a burned down home

Most Read