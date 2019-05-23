Cranbrook coalition aims to increase food recovery

Cranbrook produces an annual estimated 21 million pounds of food waste, according to the coalition

A group of concerned partners are gathering together to try and tackle unessessary food waste in the Cranbrook area.

The Cranbrook Food Recovery Coalition held their first meeting at the beginning of the month with the goal to decrease food waste in the community, increase nutritional value of local aid and community meals, increasing collaboration for food rescue, and decreasing food costs for local social programs.

Initial partners in the coalition include the Cranbrook Food Bank, The Salvation Army and Community Connections Society of SE BC

“The vision of the Coalition is a coordinated and effective food alliance of community groups recovering food or using food in their community programs,” states a press release from the organization. “The Coalition will share resources and knowledge, identify new opportunities to rescue high-quality fresh and perishable food, and enable community groups to support each other in preventing food waste.”

The group says that the estimated amount of annual food waste in the City of Cranbrook is up to 21 million pounds.

Starting in June, the coalition is hoping to start food collection and is looking for restaurants, farmers and grocers who are interested in donating fresh, healthy food that may no longer be sellable.

“The coalition recognizes how generously the community has been donating food over the years, and we look forward to finding new ways to make donating food easier and more effective,” reads the press release. “This project will further support efforts, streamline processes and provide food rescue services that are easy and liability free.”

The coalition is being financially supported by the Columbia Basin Trust, Bayer Canada and Canada Summer Jobs.

For information about donating to the coalition without liability or to join the coalition, contact the organization.