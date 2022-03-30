Cranbrook city councillor Wayne Price to run for mayor

Price was elected into office four years ago, served the city as fire chief before jumping into politics

Cranbrook city councillor Wayne Price has announced his intent to run for mayor in the upcoming municipal election later this year.

Price, who has served in elected office as a city councillor for the last four years, made the announcement following a declaration from incumbent Mayor Lee Pratt, who will seek a third term.

“I sought a position on Council in the last election with the hope of contributing to much needed change that was required at City Hall, and to gain Council experience during this period,” said Price, in a brief statement to the Townsman.

“Although significant changes and improvement has occurred over the past three years, I feel there is still much needed change required, and I believe I can best contribute and make a difference serving as Mayor.”

Prior to election into local government, Price served as the city’s Director of Fire and Emergency Services and spent a career in firefighting service.