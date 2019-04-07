Cranbrook city council byelection field set

Five candidates running for a vacant seat in city council chambers

The field is set for the upcoming municipal byelection on May 11.

There are five registered candidates who have put their names forward to run for a vacant seat on Cranbrook city council.

The opening was created after former city councillor Danielle Eaton announced her resignation at the end of January.

The candidates, in alphabetical order, are as follows:

• Jordan Fiorentino

• John Hudak

• William McKerrow

• Ron Miles

• Randy Tapp

The nomination period officially closed on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 4 p.m.

Though general election is on May 11, there are two opportunities for advance voting on Wednesday, May 1 and Wednesday, May 8.

Both advance polling locations are at the Parkview Pavilion Senior Centre at 125 – 17 Ave. S and will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.