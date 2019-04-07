Cranbrook city council byelection field set

Five candidates running for a vacant seat in city council chambers

The field is set for the upcoming municipal byelection on May 11.

There are five registered candidates who have put their names forward to run for a vacant seat on Cranbrook city council.

The opening was created after former city councillor Danielle Eaton announced her resignation at the end of January.

The candidates, in alphabetical order, are as follows:

• Jordan Fiorentino

• John Hudak

• William McKerrow

• Ron Miles

• Randy Tapp

The nomination period officially closed on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 4 p.m.

Though general election is on May 11, there are two opportunities for advance voting on Wednesday, May 1 and Wednesday, May 8.

Both advance polling locations are at the Parkview Pavilion Senior Centre at 125 – 17 Ave. S and will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Previous story
Two new cases of measles confirmed in Victoria, bringing total in B.C. to 25
Next story
Attorney General David Eby says parents with dependent kids should make will

Just Posted

Kootenay Christian Academy set to debut drama production ‘Squeal’

The students at Kootenay Christian Academy are showcasing their dramatic chops with… Continue reading

Cranbrook city council byelection field set

Five candidates running for a vacant seat in city council chambers

John Hudak announces run for Cranbrook City Council

Hudak aims to be Cranbrook’s full-time councillor

Key City Theatre has Cole Porter plans

Auditions for theatre’s next musical — “Anything Goes” — announced from May 27 and 31

Special Olympics looking for volunteers

The Kimberley/Cranbrook Special Olympics chapter will hold a recruiting session on April 13

Much Ado About Nothing

Keanu Chan is Junior Representive for the East Kootenay at the Performing Arts BC Festival in Chilliwack

Apartment fire on Vancouver Island, reports of multiple people trapped

Emergency crews are responding to a working third alarm fire

Attorney General David Eby says parents with dependent kids should make will

Eby says that’s the reason the province has proclaimed the upcoming week as Make a Will Week

Canada shows support for Green Shirt Day, Humboldt Bronco organ donor

Weeks before the tragedy Logan Boulet had registered to become an organ donor

Two new cases of measles confirmed in Victoria, bringing total in B.C. to 25

New exposure warnings involve Camosun, Hillside Mall, BC Transit and more

Langley baby girl who beat the odd at birth passes away

London Mirielle McConnell of Langley weighed one pound, two ounces when she was born prematurely

Scheer urges PM to follow through on libel threat over SNC, testify in court

Scheer revealed he received a letter on March 31 from Trudeau’s lawyer threatening a libel suit

Lake Country man charged in the 2016 killing of his wife

Second degree murder charge laid in the 2016 death of Arlene Westervelt

B.C. costume designer sews up future in film industry

B.C. woman Flo Barrett lands gig on Lifetime TV film; Harry and Meghan: Becoming Royal out May 27

Most Read