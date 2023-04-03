Cranbrook city hall. Townsman file photo.

Cranbrook city council approves funding for social development coordinator

Cranbrook city council has given budget approval to hire a social development coordinator who will help coordinate federal and provincial and local non-profit social services.

The city approved $50,000 in municipal funds towards the position for this year, and will keep it in budget consideration for the following two years. The role is also supported by an $85,000 funding contribution from the Regional District of East Kootenay for this budget year only.

“With many of those experiencing homelessness finding their way to Cranbrook from the more rural areas of the Regional District in search of services, it only seemed fitting that the RDEK assist us in funding this role, which will help support residents of all communities in the region,” said Cranbrook Mayor Wayne Price. “On behalf of the City of Cranbrook and Council, I want to thank the RDEK for their support of this new role.”

The city pursued the funding to create the new role due to “significant changes in the social fabric of the community,” according to a news release.

The intent is that the social development coordinator will work collaboratively with government and non-profit social services, identify service gaps, and track emerging issues, while alleviating pressure on the city’s bylaw, RCMP and fire department resources.

There will also be an element of community relations to inform residents and business owners on the work being done.

Cranbrook administration is expecting an increase in homelessness and outdoor camps to expand within the city in the coming moths, as Mayor Price estimated during RDEK discussions that the city’s vulnerable population will be around 250-300 individuals.

For it’s part, the RDEK signalled support for the city’ initiative last month, approving $85,000 for one year towards the social development coordinator position.

“We fully support the City of Cranbrook in the proactive approach they are taking with this initiative and are pleased to be able to provide funding support for this new position,” said Susan Clovechok, Vice Chair for the RDEK board. “Our vulnerable populations are not being adequately supported by the Province and our communities are all feeling the impacts of that. Our hope is that this new position through the City will lead to a meaningful difference, not only for those who are vulnerable and struggling, but for all our citizens.”

While the RDEK provided funding for only one year, the door is open to future contributions pending feedback and progress reports from the City of Cranbrook.

While the social development coordinator will take a hands-on frontline role in responding to homelessness challenges, the city is also eyeing a longer-term strategy.

A second phase will involve grant funding from the Union of British Columbia Municipalities for additional resources that will help the city move beyond the day-to-day issues.

A longer-term vision is to utilize that UBCM funding to hire another role — a social integration specialist — to supplement the work from the city’s social development coordinator.

The social integration specialist would investigate a wide range of topics such as housing attainability, land use, social planning, complex needs, homelessness, shelter services, transitional housing, poverty and harm reduction, vulnerable populations, community health and wellness, food security and community building.

The second role was one recommendation that came out of a two-day conference last fall hosted by the East Kootenay Collaborative for Reducing Poverty that was held to hear about innovative plans and projects developed in other communities.

