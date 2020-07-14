Cranbrook city council has approved an agreement with RecycleBC to pursue a curbside collection program.

Cranbrook city council approves agreement with RecycleBC for curbside collection

Cranbrook city council has taken another step towards curbside recycling collection, unanimously granting staff the authority to pursue a curbside recycling collection program through RecycleBC.

Curbside recycling collection will be operated by a contractor, and is expected to be in operation early next year on a bi-weekly basis following community engagement and the procurement process.

The Regional District of East Kootenay awarded a $692,000 grant to the City of Cranbrook for start-up costs to be paid out over five years that will be used to acquire 6,231 recycling carts in a rent-to-own scheme. Each cart will be stamped with an address and belong to individual properties, meaning it doesn’t move with a homeowner if a property changes ownership.

The annual operating costs for running a curbside recycling collection program is tallied at $397,000. However, between the annual contributions from the RDEK and RecycleBC, which is expected to provide up to $138,328 and $220,000, respectively, the net budgetary impact is pegged at $40,000.

That $40,000 will be drawn from the Solid Waste Fund Surplus and isn’t expected to increase any costs for taxpayers, based on discussions between council and staff during a council meeting on Monday night.

More to come.

