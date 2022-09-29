Cranbrook churches raise more than $30,000 for Ukraine refugee society

The 21 member Churches of the Cranbrook Ministerial each contributed ; $30,558.50 was donated to the Shelter for Ukrainians Society

The churches of the Cranbrook Ministerial Association united this summer to raise $30,000 for the local Shelter for Ukrainians Society. Many were able to attend the donation presentation in Rotary Park Thursday, Sept. 29. Pictured, back row, left to right: Anne Holden (Salvation Army); Ed Crowell (Four Square Presbyterian and Mission Thrift Store); Ron Short (The Dwelling Place); Lloyd Harvey (Mt. Zion Lutheran); Kevin Ewaskow (First Baptist); Grant McDowell (Cranbrook Alliance); Jan Hendrik Du Plessis (Knox Presbyterian). Middle row, left to right: Dawn Fenwick (Shelter For Ukrainians Society); Carolyn Crowell (Four Square Presbyterian and Ministerial Association President); Father Andrew Applegate (St. Aidan Orthodox); Kristy Hurrell (Cranbrook Alliance); Paul Bartlett (St. Aidan Orthodox); Brent Thompson (StreamLife); Kevin Arndt (Christ Church Anglican); Front row, left to right: John Hudak (Shelter For Ukrainians Society); Carolyn Crowell (Four Square Pentecostal and Ministerial Association President); Bonnie Spence-Vinge (Shelter For Ukrainians Society); Tamara Cartwright (Shelter For Ukrainians Society); Wayne Stetski (Shelter For Ukrainians Society); Jordan Culp (Cranbrook Alliance). (Barry Coulter photo)

Over the summer, the 21 Members of the Cranbrook Ministerial Association united to challenge their parishioners to help with supporting the efforts of the East Kootenay’s Shelter for Ukrainians Society in helping the many Ukrainians fleeing the war who have arrived and continue to come to our area.

The 21 member Churches of the Cranbrook Ministerial each contributed to the cause, and a total of $30,558.50 was raised for the Shelter society.

The donation was presented to the Shelter for Ukrainians Society at a presentation in Rotary Park, Thursday, Sept. 29.

Bonnie Spence-Vinge, President of the Shelter for Ukrainians Society, thanked the Ministerial Association and all its parishioners for their efforts and generosity. She said the donation will support a lot of Ukrainian families currently in the area, who have had to flee their homeland because of the Russian invasion and ongoing war there.

Since its inception in April of this year, Shelter for Ukrainians has been able to assist about 50 individuals —13 families — to get settled here in Cranbrook, Creston, Kimberley, Sparwood and Fernie — with more on the way.

“They are going where there are opportunities in terms of housing and jobs,” Spence-Vinge said. “Most are staying with relatives in the area. Others … are staying with host families.”

There are children of the refugee families attending several schools in Cranbrook. And Spence-Vinge said there are eight or nine other families trying to get here from Ukraine.

In a press release, the leaders of the Ministerial Church members meet the first Tuesday of every month to pray for, encourage and support each other in our mission to “love Jesus, love all people, and work together alongside like-minded community groups.”

For more information on the Cranbrook Ministerial Association contact: President Carolyn Crowell at: pastorcarolyn.newlifecb@gmail.com. For more information on the Shelter for Ukrainians Society contact:

President: Bonnie Spence-Vinge at: spencevinge@shaw.ca.

Churches of Cranbrook ministerial Association:

Abundant Life Pentecostal Assembly, Christ Church Anglican, Cranbrook Alliance Church, Christ the Servant/St. Mary’s Catholic Parish, Cranbrook United Church, The Dwelling Place, New Life Foursquare Gospel Church, Fellowship Baptist Church, First Baptist Church, Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, House of Hope, Knox Presbyterian, Kootenay Valley Salvation Army, Connect Church, St. Aidan Orthodox Church, Calvary Chapel, StreamLife, Cranbrook Seventh Day Adventist Church, Shalom Ministries, New Apostolic Church, Kootenay Christian Academy.