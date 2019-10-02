Cranbrook chamber executive director has left the organization

Announcement was made by chamber president Jason Fast in email to members

The Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce has announced that executive director Kristin Parsons is no longer with the the organization.

The notice was sent out to members via email from chamber president Jason Fast on Wedensday, Oct. 2.

“The Chamber team remains fully committed to our members and the business community,” Fast wrote.

Christine Hoechsmann, the chamber vice-president, told the Townsman that the organization was looking for a leadership change, and noted the strength of the chamber staff and membership.

Both Fast and Hoechsmann wished Parsons well in her future endeavors. There is no timeline as of yet to fill the newly-vacant role.

Parsons took on the executive director role in Cranbrook a year ago, after holding the same position with the Mission Regional Chamber of Commerce.

