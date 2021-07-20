Cranbrook capital works projects on time, progressing well, says City

Remediation of the Mount Royal area is slated to begin before the end of July

Major road and infrastructure projects currently underway in Cranbrook’s 2021 Capital Works Program are progressing well and meeting schedule expectations, according to a City press release.

There are six capital works projects that are happening across the City, with work completed to the end of June totalling approximately $2.2 million.

These projects include the annual paving program, a rebuild of 2A Avenue South, PRV replacement in Wildstone, the Lagoon and Influent Trunk Main project, remediation in Mount Royal and a full rebuild of Innes Avenue.

Mayor Lee Pratt says it’s great to see the projects progressing so well, and thanked staff and contractors who are performing the work.

“Council and I are very pleased to see this great work happening,” Pratt said.

The City says that the Innes Ave water and sewer service upgrades are now 50 per cent complete, and completion should be some time in September.

“Road construction is currently underway from 11th Street South to Jostad Avenue,” reads the press release. “Some issues were encountered with the existing infrastructure, leading to some additional time and cost to complete necessary repairs prior to road building. However, the project remains on budget overall with targeted completion in September.”

The City adds that remediation of the Mount Royal area is slated to begin before the end of July. The work will address road and infrastructure failures, and the contract has been awarded to BAD Ventures at just over $1 million.

Construction of the trunk main, on the Lagoon and Influent Trunk Main project, are well underway and will be completed in the coming weeks along Ridgeview Road’s various crossings.

“Highway crossings to tie into existing sewer mains are slated for completion later this summer,” the City said. “The lagoon upgrade requires major construction as a multi-year project. Staff are currently reviewing methods to address and mitigate sludge and odour issues this summer, while making necessary preparations for further constriction activities in 2022 and beyond.”



