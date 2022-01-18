Cranbrook City Hall. File Photo.

Cranbrook business license renewal reminders coming in the mail

Business owners can pay for their licensing online

Business owners in Cranbrook should be checking the mail this week for their 2022 business license renewal reminders from the City.

Business owners are encouraged to pay for their license online – the fee is $150.

Fees are paid through an online portal on the Cranbrook website, www.cranbrook.ca. Simply create an account (if you haven’t before) and pay for and print your license.

Anyone operating a business within the boundaries of the City of Cranbrook is required to have a license.

Inter-community licenses are available for those who operate within the City of Cranbrook and the City of Kimberley. Any mobile business, like a food truck, that operates in both cities is required to have an annual business license with their primary city, as well as an inter-community license.

There will be a separate renewal for inter-community licenses, and the fee is $75.

It’s also important to ensure that any business name, mailing address or business location changes are reported to the City, even if the business is closed or no longer operating.

There is an approximate two-week window for processing and approval for business license applications.

