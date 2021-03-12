The Cranbrook Bucks celebrate their Friday night win over the Prince George Spruce Kings at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook. Photo courtesy cranbrookbucks.ca

The Cranbrook Bucks celebrate their Friday night win over the Prince George Spruce Kings at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook. Photo courtesy cranbrookbucks.ca

UPDATED: Cranbrook Bucks to play shortened season after province accepts BCHL plan

League plan will feature five ‘pod’ locations across the province where three or four teams will play each other

The Cranbrook Bucks will officially debut this year, following the BCHL’s approval of a shortened season after the province accepted the league’s proposal for a return to play plan.

The provincial junior hockey league will have a five-week season starting in April, including a two-week quarantine and testing period that will feature five ‘pod’ locations across the province where three or four teams will play against each other.

The provincial government confirmed those ‘pod’ cities would include Penticton, Coquitlam, Chilliwack, Port Alberni and Vernon.

“After months and months of hard work behind the scenes by the league’s Return-to-Play Task Force, we are pleased to make the announcement today that the BCHL will be back on the ice to play the 2020-21 season,” said Chris Hebb, BCHL Commissioner. “This entire process has always been about our players and giving them the best chance to get back to playing games and showcasing their skills, and we have accomplished that today.”

The Bucks, which launched as a BCHL expansion franchise in the fall of 2019, had been gearing up for it’s inaugural season last September, however, league operations were cancelled last spring during playoffs due to pandemic concerns.

While it’s been a trying and unpredictable year for many reasons, Bucks majority owner Nathan Lieuwen says the players have been resilient.

“It’s pretty exciting,” said Lieuwen. “Our players have been so patient, and all they want to do is get on the ice and show their stuff and I just couldn’t be more happy for our players.”

“…We have a resilient bunch of young men down in that dressing room doing a great job being patient and keeping their spirits up and being positive and I’m just glad we were able to reward them in some way with a season here.”

While it’s unlikely that there will be in-game fan attendance, the BCHL will have an online broadcast option for anyone wishing to watch the games.

Safety protocols required by the province include health screening and testing, limited travel, and a pre-season quarantine plan. Those same protocols also ensure limited interactions between players, coaches and staff from the BCHL, and the communities that the teams will play in.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted our lives in countless ways. To keep each other safe, we have had to limit activities that are fundamental to our normal way of life,” said Premier John Horgan, in a press release. “While we are not out of the woods yet, there is hope on the horizon and we are now ready to, gradually and safely, resume some of these activities. That includes getting young people back on the ice this season.”

Even though the regular season has been delayed several times last year, there was an extended exhibition period during October and November where the Bucks faced off against the Trail Smoke Eaters seven times, the Prince George Spruce Kings twice, and once against the Merritt Centennials.

“We want to thank the PHO, the Chief Medical Health Officers and regional public health staff for working with us on our proposal over the past few weeks and getting it to a point that both sides felt was safe,” said Chairman of the BCHL Board of Governors Graham Fraser. “We proved in our extended exhibition season in the fall that our COVID-19 Safety Plan was effective after playing 89 games with zero transmissions, and we look forward to working within that system again.”

“It’s been a long road for everyone involved with the league since we were shut down in November, but we are grateful that we get a chance to finish what we started and get our young athletes back on the ice.”

The BCHL is a premier league for hockey players seeking hockey scholarships at post-secondary schools in the National Collegiate Athletic Association and other university institutions across North America. The pandemic has affected older players, in particular, who hope to make an impression on collegiate scouts and earn scholarships.

“At the end of the day, our league is all about getting players scholarships and moving them on to the next level to allow them to pursue their athletic and educational goals,” said BCHL Executive Director Steven Cocker. “With no games since November, it has been difficult for these players to get noticed by college programs and, as a result, we’ve seen a significant effect on the number of college commitments in the league this year. With a shortened season now in place, we are thrilled to get our players back in the spotlight and give them the attention they deserve.”


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 vaccine protects health staff, seniors best after three weeks
Next story
B.C. mom’s waffle-finding mission for son becomes a ‘complex’ baking adventure

Just Posted

The Cranbrook Bucks celebrate their Friday night win over the Prince George Spruce Kings at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook. Photo courtesy cranbrookbucks.ca
UPDATED: Cranbrook Bucks to play shortened season after province accepts BCHL plan

League plan will feature five ‘pod’ locations across the province where three or four teams will play each other

The BC Hockey League announced a shortened 2021 season will begin in early April, following approval from the league’s board of governors and the provincial health office. (Damon James photo)
BC Hockey League announces shortened season will begin in April

Junior ‘A’ hockey league board of governors approve season following green light from province

The Cranbrook Royals were a senior men's AAA level ice hockey team that played in the Western International Hockey League from 1965 to 1987. The Royals won the Allan Cup as senior ice hockey champions of Canada in 1982.
When the Royals Reigned Supreme in Cranbrook

Anthony Dransfeld remembers the era of Cranbrook’s great senior hockey team

What should be done with the Mount Baker RV Campground? The City is seeking expressions of interest for the future of the site.
City seeking public input for future of Mount Baker RV Campground

What should be done with the Mount Baker RV Campground

Pacific Coastal Airlines will be launching service on a new route between Penticton and Vancouver starting Jan. 11, 2021, using this 19-passenger B1900 aircraft. (Pacific Coastal Airlines photo)
Pacific Coastal Airlines temporarily suspends flights between Cranbrook, Kelowna

Pacific Coastal Airlines is temporally suspending flights between Cranbrook and Kelowna due… Continue reading

Premier John Horgan speaks about Phase 2 in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Dr. Penny Ballem, far left, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister Adrian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Horgan supports vaccine passports for international travel but lukewarm for B.C.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also expressed caution about the issue

A music teacher gets the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic at the school in Townshend, Vermont on Friday, March 12, 2021. Community vaccine centres are going into operation across B.C. starting March 15. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 648 Friday, no new deaths

Another 78 variant strain cases detected, 380,000 vaccinated

Graph tracks infections of long-term care home residents after they get their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Dec. 15, 2020 to Feb. 15, 2021. Infections fell off sharply after three weeks. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
COVID-19 vaccine protects health staff, seniors best after three weeks

B.C. data show new infections dropped rapidly after first jab

NNSL was founded in 1972 by Jack “Sig” Sigvaldason. (Pixabay.com)
Black Press Media acquires NNSL Media in Northwest Territories, Nunavut

NNSL was founded in 1972 by Jack ‘Sig’ Sigvaldason

Results, first published March 12, say 20 per cent of homeowners who conducted renovations regret focusing solely on aesthetic upgrades. (Pixabay)
20% of B.C. homeowners regret 2020 renovations: report

More than half surveyed say they’ve made upgrades to their home since last March

B.C. Premier John Horgan takes questions in the legislature, March 10, 2021. (Hansard TV) B.C. Premier John Horgan and Yukon Premier Sandy Silver (right) hold meetings in Whitehorse, Sept. 30, 2019. Yukon made the move to stop seasonal time changes last fall. (B.C. government)
Spring forward (again), maybe you won’t have to fall back, B.C. premier says

Yukon dumped time changes, John Horgan still working on it

Jerico Roman with a box of the Nature’s Path Maple Cinnamon Waffles he loves to eat. (Photo: GoFundMe)
B.C. mom’s waffle-finding mission for son becomes a ‘complex’ baking adventure

Nature’s Path gave Jenna Roman the recipe, but it’s not easy to make at home

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read