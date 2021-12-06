Cranbrook breaks warm weather record for end of November, start of December

Temperatures are expected to get colder, flurries in the forecast

Environment Canada says temperatures in Cranbrook for the rest of December are likely to be lower than average, with average amounts of snowfall. Pictured is the snowy 12th Avenue South in Cranbrook on Monday, December 6, 2021, following record-high temperatures the two weeks prior. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)

Cranbrook set a new temperature record at both the end of November and beginning of December, with unseasonably warm weather brought in from the B.C. coast.

Geoff Coulson, Meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, explained that warm temperatures moved in during the last week of November and stuck around.

On November 28th, 2021, Cranbrook set a new temperature record of 11.3 C. The record was last set in 1949, with a temperature of 11.1 C.

Again on December 1, Cranbrook saw a high of 12.8 C, with the last record being set at 9.6 C in 2008.

“Many folks have wondered why the weather was so mild during the last week of November and beginning of December. It was brought in with the power of the systems on the pacific west coast. As these systems worked their way inland, they brought with it the warmer weather,” Coulson said.

Coastal B.C. dealt with unprecedented amounts of rain in November that caused evacuations, landslides and catastrophic flooding.

Comparatively, Cranbrook saw fairly average amounts of precipitation during the same window. Cranbrook received 34.1 millimetres of precipitation in November, the average being just over 35 millimetres .

“It looks like that trend is going to continue,” Coulson said.

Coulson adds that for the remainder of the month, Cranbrook will head back to more seasonal temperatures, however they may be colder than usual.

“We’ll see close to seasonal weather, but somewhat colder for the remainder of December,” said Coulson. “There is some variability with precipitation levels but we’re expecting to see normal amounts.”

With temperatures dipping down below zero, Coulson says it’s important for people to dress appropriately and drive to conditions.

“Because of this rapid change in temperatures, it’s important for people to note that it is going to get colder. Dress and drive for conditions,” Coulson advised. “We could see more winter-like conditions with flurry activity off and on over the next several days.”

