Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services personnel were out and about with the fire apparatus, spraying down park-goers at various green spaces across the city on Monday, June 28. Photo courtesy Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Servcies.

Cranbrook breaks temperature record as heat wave bakes Western Canada

Cranbrook broke a temperature record on Monday, June 28, as the heat pushed the mercury up to 38.4 degrees C as a heat wave continues to blast Western Canada.

Monday’s record breaks the previous high temperature mark in Cranbrook, which was set in 2015 at 36.8 degrees C, as old records are smashed in communities across the province, according to Environment Canada.

And there’s no temperature reprieve in sight this week, as thermometers across B.C. are forecasting similar levels amid the heat wave, which is expected to last for at least a few more days.

“An exceptionally strong ridge of high pressure over British Columbia will continue to bring record-breaking temperatures over the next few days,” reads a heat wave alert bulletin from Environment Canada. “The duration of this heat wave is concerning as there is little relief at night with elevated overnight temperatures. This record-breaking heat event will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses and increase the risk of wildfires due to drought conditions.”

Nationally, a new record was set in Lytton, a small community on the western reaches of the Okanagan, which reached a scorching 47.5 degrees C on Monday, June 28.

On Sunday, June 27, other regional communities set temperature records — Creston set a record at 39 degrees C, breaking a record of 37.9 set in 2015, while Golden broke a nearly century-old record at 36.7, which was previously a high of 35.0 set in 1925.

With temperatures remaining high, the BC Wildfire Service has announced a province-wide fire ban starting on Wednesday, June 30th. That includes campfires, and larger Category 2 and Category 3 burns, as well as fireworks and sky-lanterns.

The fire ban also applies to private residential backyards within municipalities.


