Cranbrook breaks temperature record as heat wave arrives

Cranbrook broke a temperature record on Aug. 14 as a heat wave is forecasted to move across the province this week.

Monday’s temperature reached a scorching 36.3 degrees C, according to an Environment Canada weather station at the Canadian Rockies International Airport.

That broke a record set in 1994 that was previously set at 35.9 degrees C, as records in the area have been kept since 1901.

And more hot weather is on the way.

According to Environment Canada’s forecast, Cranbrook will hit a high of 37 degrees C on Thursday, Aug. 17.

Elsewhere in the Kootenays, Castlegar and Nelson are expected to hit a high of 39 degrees C this week, while Invermere up the Columbia Valley will also hit 37 degrees C.

In Cranbrook, both the Cranbrook Public Library and Western Financial Place will serve as cooling stations during the day, while the Rotary Park and Mountainview spray parks will also be in operation.

