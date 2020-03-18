Cranbrook Boys and Girls Club suspends programming

The Cranbrook Boys and Girls Club is suspending licensed childcare programs, after-school spring break programs and youth programs until further notice in response to COVID-19 concerns.

The suspension, effective March 16, at 5:30 pm, is based on recommendations from Boys and Girls Club Canada, and concerns for the well being of children, families, staff and volunteers associated with the club.

“This decision is not taken lightly, and we believe that our decision will help ensure the health and safety of the children, youth and staff who attend our Club,” reads a press release issued by the Cranbrook Boys and Girls Club. “In all cases, and echoed by medical professionals across North America, social distancing is the most effective preventative measure to protect our communities and slow the spread of COVID-19.”



trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter